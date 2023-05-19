Home » Biden: ok to train Ukrainian pilots on Lockheed Martin’s F-16
The United States will support a joint initiative to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets.

This was announced by American President Joe Biden, meeting Kiev’s requests on the supply of fighter aircraft.

The training program is expected to take place in the coming months in select European locations outside Ukraine and begin within weeks, a senior administration official said.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expected to be present at the G-7, has long been urging the acquisition of the F-16s, arguing that they will play a fundamental role in defending the country from Russian attacks and that they are clearly superior to the aircraft supplied to the air force Russian.

However, the Biden administration initially balked, believing that the training would take months and that Ukraine had other, more pressing needs.

Furthermore, the United States feared that the supply of the F-16s, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, could trigger an escalation of the conflict with Russia.

