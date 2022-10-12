Contrary to what JP Morgan number one Jamie Dimon fears, US President Joe Biden is not afraid of the arrival of a recession in the United States.

In an interview with CNN, Biden said, commenting on the latest outlooks on the American economy produced by various investment banks, that he does not believe that in the short term the US will go into recession and that, even if it were to be, yes it will eventually deal with a “mild” slowdown in the economy.

“They say it every six months – said Joe Biden – Every six months (the banks) look to the next six months and say it will happen. But it hasn’t happened yet. It didn’t happen… and I don’t think there will be a recession. If it does, it will be a very mild recession ”.

The situation “is very, very serious” and the American and global economies are expected to slide into recession over the next 6-9 months, by mid-2023, Jamie Dimon, head of JP Morgan warned the day before yesterday. number one bank in the United States.

In this context, Wall Street is destined to suffer further, added the CEO, with a thud in the S&P 500 index that could be “easily 20%” compared to current levels. Not only that: “the next 20% drop could be more painful than the first”.