Home Business Biden sees no recession in the US, at best ‘very mild’. The president jokes about outlook JP Morgan & Co.
Business

Biden sees no recession in the US, at best ‘very mild’. The president jokes about outlook JP Morgan & Co.

by admin
Biden sees no recession in the US, at best ‘very mild’. The president jokes about outlook JP Morgan & Co.

Contrary to what JP Morgan number one Jamie Dimon fears, US President Joe Biden is not afraid of the arrival of a recession in the United States.

In an interview with CNN, Biden said, commenting on the latest outlooks on the American economy produced by various investment banks, that he does not believe that in the short term the US will go into recession and that, even if it were to be, yes it will eventually deal with a “mild” slowdown in the economy.

“They say it every six months – said Joe Biden – Every six months (the banks) look to the next six months and say it will happen. But it hasn’t happened yet. It didn’t happen… and I don’t think there will be a recession. If it does, it will be a very mild recession ”.

The situation “is very, very serious” and the American and global economies are expected to slide into recession over the next 6-9 months, by mid-2023, Jamie Dimon, head of JP Morgan warned the day before yesterday. number one bank in the United States.

In this context, Wall Street is destined to suffer further, added the CEO, with a thud in the S&P 500 index that could be “easily 20%” compared to current levels. Not only that: “the next 20% drop could be more painful than the first”.

See also  Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, the father of Bitcoin worth over $60 billion?Another programmer was dug out-digital currency/blockchain

You may also like

Fed, Mester: ‘biggest risk is that rates are...

More than 20 billion yuan is not worth...

iQOO Neo7 official small tail debut: the first...

South Korea: Bank of Korea raises rates by...

Nobel Laureate Bernanke: Financial Crisis and Lessons

The increases threaten the growth of exports: here...

The exchange rate of the yen against the...

Gold trading reminder: The minutes of the Fed...

Fed’s Mester: Need to keep raising rates until...

Eni starts exporting vegetable oil from Kenya for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy