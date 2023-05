The argument has dragged on for months. After a high-level meeting in the White House on Tuesday, however, there were signs of a rapprochement: Biden said “there is still a lot of work to be done on a number of difficult issues, but he is optimistic that there is a path to a responsible, bipartisan budget agreement.” give”. He emphasized that 78 times in US history it has been possible to prevent a default. Both Republicans and democrats but have to be prepared to make compromises.