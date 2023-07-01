“Bidenomics”, Joe’s secret weapon to convince Americans

Bidenomics, between a gaffe and a tumble, the President plays his cards

Between a gaffe and a tumble, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, is warming up the engines for the next presidential campaign in 2024. Insensitive to image data, a bit conflicting and not exactly exciting, he has found a new workhorse that , according to the Democrat, it could work: the Bidenomics. A term recounted, for the first time at a rally in Philadelphia, in front of Americans hit by inflation and waiting for a more or less soft recession “They call it Bidenomics.

I don’t know what the hell it is, but it works”, the president said. The term, unknown until before the rally, was explained by the number one in the White House. “Bidenomics means building the economy from the center out and from the bottom up, not from the top down. And this brings three fundamental changes. First you need to make smart investments in America. Secondly, it is necessary to educate and train the workers to grow the middle class. And third, it is very important to promote competition to reduce costs and help small businesses”.

Bidenomics, the first concrete effects of the new economic strategy

