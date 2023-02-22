There were no passages that immediately made ‘history’ in the speech Joe Biden gave yesterday in Warsaw. There are catchphrases – Kyiv still resisting “strong, proud and free” – and continuous references to the apparent strength of autocracies and the hidden strength of democracies. But there hasn’t been that rhetorical simplicity that captures an era in three words or so, burning into the historical narrative – John F. Kennedy’s “Ich bin ein Berliner” in 1963 or “Mr. this wall!” by Ronald Reagan in 1987, both in Berlin, immediately after the construction and immediately before the fall of the wall.

Yet, in the coming years, Biden’s speech could acquire comparable importance. It all depends on the outcome of the president’s bet to be able to merge the re-election poster with its political vision par excellence, the defense of democracy.

A speech with multiple recipients

Biden’s speech gave context to his unexpected and – yes – memorable visit to Kyiv the previous day. Speech and visit are therefore part of the same political operation addressed both to the international interlocutors of the United States and to domestic public opinion.

Biden’s presence in Kyiv has given Ukraine the most tangible signal of the American solidarity. He made it clear to his European allies that Washington is confident that everyone will continue to support Ukraine. And especially Biden warned Vladimir Putin’s Russia that, as long as he remains in the White House, the American line will not change and that therefore it is useless to hope for a victory by exhaustion of Kyiv’s western supporters.

Candidate Biden’s campaign poster

Biden knows full well that a president’s visit to a war zone in support of an attacked country has impressed the American public across partisan lines. The speech gave images of his walk through the streets of Kyiv alongside Volodymyr Zelensky an political sense which he hopes Americans will embrace – now and in 2024.

This political sense is in stark opposition to the one exposed by Putin a few hours earlier. The Russian president had spoken of the war in Ukraine as an existential struggle against a West – that is, an America – that wants to bend Russian power. Biden has kept well away from the story of a neutral ‘geopolitical’ competitionas if the clash between great powers were the inevitable consequence of a natural logic of power.

America, instead said the American president, does not want the ruin of Russia. The support for Ukraine opposes the prevarication of arepressive and imperialist autocracy which deliberately aims to debase the elements of democracy that would undermine its legitimacy: not only the electoral processes, but the independence of the judiciary, the free press, political pluralism, respect for minorities and individual rights, the rejection of the war of conquest.

This is the message on which Biden is likely aiming to build his re-nomination in 2024. Just as in 2020 the internal threat to democracy, represented by the tendentially authoritarian illiberalism of Donald Trump and his followers, in 2024 we need to extend vigilance over democracy not only internally but also externally. To Republicans who denounce American aid to Ukraine as a ‘blank check’, Biden replies: it is anything but a blank check, it is an investment in the future of democracy.

The political vision of President Biden

Biden’s ‘electoral’ manifesto reflects a precise political vision that the American president inherited from the Cold War and which he evidently believes is more necessary than ever to reaffirm today. In this vision interstate competition is always linked to the nature of political regimesespecially when great powers are facing each other.

Biden must be well aware that the line between democracy and autocracy it does not fit at all with the one that divides the allies from the rivals of the United States. There are non-aligned democraciescome Brazil, South Africa and, net of the democratic retreat of recent years, the same India. Similarly, the United States counts among them partners with despotic and repressive regimes like theSaudi Arabia o l’Egypt. In the same Western camp some democracies have undergone an involution, such as theHungary and the Poland so exalted yesterday by Biden – while the ally Israel it has been systematically repressing the basic human rights of millions of Palestinians for decades.

A vision that insists on democracy-autocracy dichotomy it is therefore not destined to make inroads much beyond the Euro-Atlantic area. After all, the Most countries in the world do not want to be dragged into the competition of the great powers. Yet the democracy-autocracy dichotomy is not a pure rhetorical device, certainly not for Biden. The hypocritical application of principles’with two weights and two measures’into which the United States and its European allies so often fall, does not detract from the value of those principles and therefore it must not detract from its defence. It is not just a question of principles in the abstract, but of the defense of a system of interstate relations – the European and Atlantic order – based on the peaceful resolution of conflicts, the institutionalization of cooperation and the socialization of peoples of different nationalities.

In this sense, Biden’s vision, imbued with the ‘ideology of democracy’, opens up to a truly ‘geo-political’ space in the sense of a politically organized geographical area. A much more valid alternative, on an ideal but also analytical level, to the fashionable meaning of geopolitics, which is none other than the semantic normalization of the power politics of states.