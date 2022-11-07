Listen to the audio version of the article

Luciano Donatelli, former president of the Biellese Industrial Union from 2007 to 2011, creative entrepreneur and visionary manager, died at the age of 75.

Founder and CEO of several companies in the fashion sector, Luciano Donatelli was, among other things, president of the silk accessories sector in the context of Smi (Italian fashion system), president of Interlaine (European Association of Lanieri), member in Brussels of Euratex. From 2007 to 2011 he also held the position of Vice President of Confindustria Piemonte with responsibility for Internationalization.

The career started in Paris

Luciano Donatelli’s career began between Biella and Europe, in particular in Paris with the fashion house Nina Ricci and later in the Ermenegildo Zegna group, becoming an executive at 23. He is co-founder of Orsini sas in 1978, subsequently of Artema spa and Bolgheri srl as an opera partner and CEO. In 2006, after having sold his shares in the various companies belonging to the Zegna Group, he started with his company Ld Consulting, an M & A activity that still collaborates today with Cdi Global, of which Donatelli was luxury advisor for the textile sector. international.

Disruptive and creative personality

“I had known him for many years, even before joining his team as UIB vice president, fifteen years ago” are the first words with which Uib president Giovanni Vietti recalls Donatelli. «He has always been proactive, full of enthusiasm, with a disruptive and creative personality, elegant in his way of dealing with others and very attentive to people. He has never let his ideas lack him, continuing to actively participate in the life of the association »emphasizes Vietti.

A curious and intuitive man

«I worked with President Donatelli in my first period as a Biella – recalls Pier Francesco Corcione, director of the Biellese Industrial Union -. It was a difficult and complicated period, which we successfully faced together thanks to his listening skills and his enthusiasm in facing new projects and new challenges. A curious, intuitive man with a strong humanity, which led him to take care of people and their problems with extraordinary generosity. I will never be able to forget it ».

Giovanni Vietti recalls how Donatelli was a «great connoisseur of the textile sector, thanks to his international point of view he was able to be the propeller of new ideas and new projects that went beyond local borders. We will miss him ».