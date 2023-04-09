Fourteen year old threatens teachers with a knife

A 14-year-old girl threatens a teacher with a knife. This also happens in Italian schools. As reported by La Stampa, the episode took place in San Francesco di Biella, where “a 14-year-old seventh-grade student, reprimanded for the (forbidden) use of her cell phone, pulled the blade from her backpack, similar to those that can be found in any kitchen, and put it in his pocket. «What do you want to do with it?», asked the teacher. And she: «Now I use it»”.

According to what La Stampa reports, “dTwo teachers have tried to get him to put it away but to no avail. With a shrug, the girl continued undaunted in front of her companions. The principal Monica Pisu was then called and asked the very young girl to follow her to her office. Even the attempt to explain to her that the rules apply to everyone was not convincing”.

Then “the principal and the professor followed her, always trying to convince her. Until she reached her backpack and took out the knife, “always keeping it in her pocket”, the principal then specified at the police station” continues the press, concluding that “a police patrol has arrived at the scene”. After which the story ended with “the knife seized, the rucksack searched (there were only the school books) and the fourteen-year-old accompanied to the Police Headquarters, where her parents then went to pick her up. It will now be up to the judge of the Juvenile Court to decide whether she can be processed”.

