Biesse closes a record year

A 2022 gives memory for Biesse. The Pesaro-based multinational leader in wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal processing technology, listed in the segment Star of the Italian Stock Exchange, closed last year with the best turnover in its history at 822.4 million euros (10.8%) and already has a substantial order book to look forward to 2023 with confidence. This was stated by the CFO of the group Pierre La Tour who a Truth and Business he tells how by the end of the year the Marche-based company will complete a new acquisition, probably in the plastics sector.

What year was the one that just ended?

2022 was a record year for the company which exceeded the threshold of 800 million euros in revenue never reached before. Also in terms of margins we recorded an all-time high with 91 million Ebitda. To this it should be added that Biesse closed 2022 with a positive net financial position of 117 million. It follows 2021 which was another exceptional year, in which there was a strong rebound linked to the post-Covid period. Surely 2022 partially lived on income thanks to an order book that has grown continuously from 2020 to today. The start of 2023 is also a record one because we started with a 385 million euro order backlog.

How do you see 2023?

The orders already collected give us considerable peace of mind as we face 2023 even if a slowdown was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 which is still underway. The causes are the uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions, suffering from the rise in interest rates and inflation. But it is also the reflection of the Italian fiscal policies which, starting from 1 January 2023, saw the tax credit on Industry 4.0 reduced to 20% from 40% in 2022. tax relief. Also for this reason, Italy has had an abnormal growth in our turnover, rising from 15 to 23.5%, but now we expect that, as expected, there will be a drop in demand on the domestic market.

On the other hand, how is going abroad?

Biesse can count on a capillary network of branches around the world which guarantees us a strong presence abroad. There has been a clear decline in the Russian market and Eastern Europe is also suffering. To this must be added the slowdown in Turkey struggling with hyperinflation. On the other hand, the performances of the United States and Canada are above expectations, which account for 25% of our turnover and are registering a bubbly market. And then there is India. For us it is a success story as we have 2 factories in Bangalore where we produce machinery for export which gives us great satisfaction. What we are aiming for, however, is to have more firepower in South East Asia, where we are already present with various branches, the main one being in Kuala Lampur, but it is an area of ​​strong development where we want to be more and more present.

And on the acquisitions front, how are you moving?

In October 2021 we made our latest acquisition, taking over the Turin-based Forvet, which completes the product range in the glass sector by offering advanced solutions of integrated lines. Our goal is to complete the acquisition program envisaged in the industrial strategic plan and we would like to carry out a further acquisition by the end of the year.

In which sector would you like to shop?

We operate in 4 business sectors: wood, glass, stone and plastic and composite materials. Now wood is worth 70% of our turnover, so we would like to strengthen the sectors in which we have the greatest growth potential, in particular glass and plastic and composite materials, which have different cyclical patterns from those of the wood sector. Above all, the plastics that have uses in many sectors from aerospace to shipbuilding are interesting.

Did the boom in energy costs and inflation hurt you?

We are not energy-intensive since we assemble our products, but indirectly we suffer from the inflationary pressures of our suppliers. For example, the bases of our machines are made of cast iron and steel, while the electric motors we buy are more expensive as they contain a lot of copper. The favorable market dynamics allowed us to transfer the increases, keeping the margins unchanged.

You also presented the Sustainability Report. What does it mean for you?

We have been producing the Sustainability Report since 2018 and until recently it was a report on socio-environmental activities. In October 2021 we hired a person from Ikea, Sofia Provenzano, giving her the responsibility of creating the ESG function. In 2022 we structured an enterprise risk management process that allowed us to identify and quantify social and environmental risks. We are now defining a system of ESG targets that will be integrated into the next 2024-2026 plan.