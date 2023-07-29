Biesse resists the crisis, turnover of 418 million and investments

Biesse, which designs, manufactures and distributes systems and machines for processing wood, glass, stone, metal, plastic materials and is listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment, it closed the first six months with consolidated net revenues of 418.2 million euros (-0.2% compared to the same period of 2022). Ebitda was 47.0 million euros (-12.5% ​​compared to 2022) and net profit was 19.5 million euros (+0.6% compared to 30 June 2022), with a incidence 4.7% (4.6% in 2022).

As at 30 June 2023, the group’s net financial position was positive for 91.9 million euros. “The results achieved in the first semester – ha commented the Group Cfo Pierre La Tour – confirm how the prudent approach adopted by Biesse in relation to the forecasts for the current year was the most appropriate and reasonable in a context of general instability of the global scenario”.

The company, founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, generates 80% of its consolidated turnover abroad, operates in more than 160 countries thanks to 14 production plants and a direct presence in the main world markets. It counts companies among its clients reference in their industries and prestigious Italian and international design brands and has 4,300 employees. During 2022 Biesse benefited from the important global demand for capital goods and closed last year with a very significant order book which continues to be reflected in the 2023 turnover despite a certainly more complex market scenario.

The order book continued the expected downward trend, reaching a value of 315 million euro at the end of June 2023. “Not being able to govern inflationary phenomena and other factors

factors that are influencing the demand for capital goods globally, our group will continue to research efficiency within its own structure, in particular with the continuation of the one company project, the first objectives of which are greater flexibility and simplification of processes – pointed out La Tour -. Innovation and research will continue to be two key elements of our strategy because we are convinced that the implementation of new technical solutions for greater connectivity and growing automation is essential”.