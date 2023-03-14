The CS is currently like a battered boxer who neglected her defense, took too many risks and has since received beatings from all sides. Whether the reeling big bank can recover or fall is no longer in their hands alone.

Credit Suisse has lost complete control of its existence. Even if she stops making major mistakes, the markets must now be in her favour. Not a matter of course in the current turbulent time of crisis.

The belatedly published CS annual report also reveals where the major risks lurk. Here is a selection:

Big concern: customer exodus

Credit Suisse has been losing clients on a massive scale since October 2022. In the fourth quarter alone, deposits totaling CHF 110 billion were withdrawn. According to the annual report, the outflow of customers was reduced in the new year, but has not been stopped to this day. A kind of “bank run light” takes place, which typically occurs when customers have doubts about the future of the bank.

Such high customer outflows in such a short time put a strain on the liquidity that the bank needs to breathe. Because the bank invested the customer money itself or used it to grant loans. Under pressure, if things have to be done quickly, the bank will have to withdraw from these transactions on worse terms in order to obtain the liquidity it needs.

Or she needs to tap into her capital buffer for emergencies. According to her own statements, she recently did so. You have even “below certain regulatory requirements”.

Of course, Credit Suisse has given its clients a new perspective with the new strategy. And she can convince them in a personal conversation to stay. But the CS has long since fallen into a downward spiral. As long as the customer exodus continues, this will fuel additional fear among the remaining customers.

Difficult access to the capital market

Another concern is the ability to raise capital in the stock market. Capital is the funds that the bank – in contrast to liquidity – needs in the long term for business.

In addition to the other banks and investors, the rating agencies, which include Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, are also decisive for raising capital. They all recently downgraded Credit Suisse’s creditworthiness. If the bank raises capital on the stock exchange in the future, it will have to pay higher interest for it due to the poorer rating. Because investors also want to be compensated more for the higher risk of default.

Should further downgrading of the agencies follow and they even declare CS as no longer “worthy of investment”, this would mean enormous costs for the bank that would jeopardize its existence.

Who else wants to work at CS?

The big bank is dependent on a strong capital base and liquidity in the phase of its restructuring. She has set herself ambitious goals. Any new burden could throw CS off course.

The personnel who start the difficult path will also be a decisive factor. Hardly a week goes by without reports of the departure of important managers. The search for and finding new “talents” is “challenging” for CS, as stated in the annual report. There is “intense competition” in which those banks win that convince job seekers with their size, strength and reputation. In these areas, Credit Suisse has long since moved to the second row.

The “bonus” argument is also increasingly being dropped. Due to the current difficulties, the bank pays out significantly lower bonuses. Not only for financial reasons: “The public focus on the compensation practice in the financial world leads to new regulations and affects our ability to retain and recruit top personnel.”

Credit Suisse fights its way from round to round like a battered fighter, hoping to come back with a lucky punch. Whether she can do it alone is more uncertain than ever. The temporary new stock all-time low in the wake of general concerns about the financial world does not arouse any hope.