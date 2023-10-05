Big bank risk – nationalization of UBS: The arguments for and against – News

Contents

The new UBS would probably be rescued by the state in the next crash. Why it shouldn’t be nationalized anyway.

In a market economy, companies usually go bankrupt if they consistently make losses. Not so big Swiss banks. Credit Suisse was “too big to fail”, i.e. too big for the state to want to let it go under. This applies – to an even greater extent – ​​to the new UBS.

The bank enjoys an implicit government guarantee. Would the logical next step be to nationalize them?

More state – more protection?

Bernhard Schmidt thinks: Yes. He is the initiator of the “Banking Initiative”. The school principal from the canton of Zurich wants to stabilize the Swiss financial center. “It’s about protecting citizens and not putting state finances at risk again.”

Trust in politics and the big banks is shattered and needs to be regained, said Schmidt. When asked about the financial risk for the state in the event of a bank rescue, he said: The bank must be smaller, equity capital increased and liquidity secured. It is actually a big task for the state to get the bank back on a healthy track.

More state – more incompetence?

Mark Dittli is not in favor of bank nationalization. The editor-in-chief of the online portal “The Market” knows the Swiss financial center well. He says in ECO Talk that the problem is that the state, as the owner, also fills the board of directors.

“The board of directors per se has no idea about the banking business and would have to appoint management to run the bank.” Using the CS example, we saw what happens when the VR is incompetent and uses management that does what it wants. “That would go completely in the wrong direction,” says Dittli.

Risk management instead of nationalization

“The state should not play the role of a company,” agrees Gabriela Nagel, professor of financial market law at the ZHAW University in Zurich. It is much more important that the bank is provided with good regulations and good supervision.

Banks stumbled primarily because of inadequate regulation, macroeconomic upheavals, poor corporate governance or inadequate risk management. This was analyzed using the example of the defunct Silicon Valley banks, says Nagel.

Problems would be made worse

State-affiliated banks are already a problem, says Adriel Jost, an economist at the University of Lucerne. “Nationalization would actually make the problem worse,” he says. “Then the subsidies would be even larger, there would be distortions, false incentives and all the problems that you have in the banking system.”

More equity – more security?

One requirement for big banks is that they increase their equity capital. At UBS, the so-called “hard” equity ratio is 4.7 percent – ​​in relation to total assets. UBS calculates the ratio higher – as other banks do, by reducing the balance sheet total and classifying items such as outstanding loans and default risks individually. The big bank has an equity ratio of 14.4 percent.

Jost is in favor of much higher equity ratios: 30 percent is common for “normal” market-economy companies. Professor Gabriela Nagel warns that banks should have a high equity ratio. “It’s like the captain putting the plane on autopilot, sitting back and ordering a martini.”

