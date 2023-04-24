Big depot cleaning with pip – hold, buy, sell these stocks

Episode 237

A difficult year on the stock markets is coming to an end. Many stocks are down 50 percent or more. Now it’s time to sell rivets, collect bargains and keep quality values. Business journalist Holger Zschäpitz does the big stock clean-up together with tech icon Pip Klöckner, who represents Dietmar Deffner, who is on vacation.

Other topics:

Musk vs Apple – who has the better cards in the epic battle

Visionary or fraudster – how to recognize dishonest company leaders

Lazy Gen Z – Why the bad image is a myth

The Great Stock Inflation – which companies dilute their investors the most

An industry is disrupting itself – why fintech companies are still overvalued

Fighting climate change – what Aker Carbon Capture stock can do

Growth industry cybersecurity – which stocks offer the greatest potential

