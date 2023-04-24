Home » Big depot cleaning with pip – hold, buy, sell these stocks
Business

Big depot cleaning with pip – hold, buy, sell these stocks

by admin
Big depot cleaning with pip – hold, buy, sell these stocks

Episode 237

A difficult year on the stock markets is coming to an end. Many stocks are down 50 percent or more. Now it’s time to sell rivets, collect bargains and keep quality values. Business journalist Holger Zschäpitz does the big stock clean-up together with tech icon Pip Klöckner, who represents Dietmar Deffner, who is on vacation.

Other topics:

Musk vs Apple – who has the better cards in the epic battle

Visionary or fraudster – how to recognize dishonest company leaders

Lazy Gen Z – Why the bad image is a myth

The Great Stock Inflation – which companies dilute their investors the most

An industry is disrupting itself – why fintech companies are still overvalued

Fighting climate change – what Aker Carbon Capture stock can do

Growth industry cybersecurity – which stocks offer the greatest potential

+++ Advertising +++ Would you like to find out more about our advertising partners? Here you will find all information and discounts.

Imprint:

Data protection:

See also  There will be a second (greener) ENI in Piazza Affari, analysts applaud the R&R IPO and see the leakage of a lot of hidden value

You may also like

The land in the heart of darkness

Keno numbers today, on Sunday: The winning numbers...

Housing benefit law: More money for tenants –...

The national economy stabilizes and picks up, the...

Loans from savings banks: age discrimination must not...

Hutchinson is expanding its roadmap to digitizing procurement...

OECD minimum tax: “A no is a shot...

Union satisfied: strikes averted – collective agreement in...

Air pollution in Europe still too high

Swiss media: Europe’s domination of China’s auto market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy