Big moves in this city’s real estate market!Improvement housing is no longer limited to the minimum mortgage interest rate of 3.7% for the purchase of the first home _ Oriental Fortune Net

On June 25, the “Yangzhou Release” public account issued a document saying that Yangzhou released the latest property market policy, which will be officially implemented from July 1. There are 8 measures in the new policy, among which it is proposed that those who purchase improved housing in the urban area will no longer implement the purchase restriction policy, and their original housing will no longer implement the sales restriction policy.

In addition to Yangzhou, recently, Nanyang, Henan, Linyi, Shandong and other places have also introduced support policies for home purchases.

Industry insiders believe that Yangzhou has recently become a city that has recently lifted restrictions on purchases and sales, which has a strong signal significance. This policy further shows that in the second half of the year, there will be various active easing policies in various places. Such policies mean that all regions attach great importance to the transactions in the real estate market, and also reflect the guidance of strong stimulus for the housing market in the second half of the year.

Yangzhou no longer restricts the purchase of improved housing

On June 25, the “Yangzhou Release” public account issued a document saying that Yangzhou released the latest property market policy. Since July 1, the “Notice on Promoting the Steady and Healthy Development of the Urban Real Estate Market” has been officially implemented. The “Notice” has a total of 8 measures, which have continued and optimized some of the past policies in the urban area.

The “Notice” proposes that those who purchase improved housing in the urban area will no longer implement the purchase restriction policy, and their original housing will no longer implement the sales restriction policy.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Housing Property Rights and Transaction Management Center of the Yangzhou Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau, this policy aims to support families with housing improvement needs such as “trading old for new” and “small for big” in light of the diverse housing needs of the masses. In this way, it can reduce the burden of buying houses and further stimulate the vitality of the second-hand housing market. For the customer groups who have housing improvement needs, as they purchase improved housing in the urban area, they can directly sell the original house on the basis of the real estate certificate of the original house on the basis of the newly signed commercial house purchase contract. Re-implement the original three-year restriction on online signing.

Brokerage Chinese reporters learned that on February 20 this year, the Yangzhou Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development issued the “Notice on Actively Supporting Rigid and Improved Housing Demands”, which proposed in terms of new houses to encourage talents with junior college degrees or above in Yanglai and Yangzhou to have children. Families with two children and above purchase houses in urban areas, and other personnel will no longer implement the purchase restriction policy. This means that on the basis of last year’s policy of “no restrictions on the purchase of new houses for talents and families with two or more children”, Yangzhou has canceled the purchase restrictions for all personnel and further relaxed the conditions for purchasing new houses. At the same time, in terms of second-hand housing, it is proposed that for newly purchased improved housing in the urban area, the original housing can be listed for trading after obtaining the real estate certificate.

This time Yangzhou continued the policy of no longer restricting the purchase of new houses and no longer restricting the sale of second-hand houses on February 20, and proposed that the purchase of improved housing will no longer be restricted, which means that the purchase of improved second-hand houses will no longer be restricted.

The “Notice” also proposes to promote the “transfer with pledge” model of second-hand housing mortgage loans. Continue to implement the one-time housing subsidy policy of 100% of the deed tax paid for the purchase of the first set of commercial housing (including second-hand commercial housing) by talents with a college degree or above in Yanglaiyang; continue to implement the current support for talents and families with two or more children formulated in various urban areas Home purchase subsidy policy.

The Chinese reporter from the brokerage learned that the second-hand housing “transfer with mortgage” business was implemented in Yangzhou at the end of last year, and the talent purchase subsidy policy was proposed on February 20 this year. These two policies are the continuation of the past policies.

In terms of policy optimization, the “Notice” proposes to increase the maximum amount of housing provident fund loans in stages, and the maximum amount of housing provident fund loans for single depositors and double depositors to 600,000 yuan and 1 million yuan; The provident fund loan quota support policy will be adjusted accordingly according to the adjusted maximum loan quota.

In addition, in order to ease the capital turnover pressure of housing provident fund depositors, the “Notice” also proposes that housing provident fund depositors who purchase new houses in urban areas and meet the withdrawal conditions for housing purchases can apply for withdrawals from their personal housing provident fund accounts after signing and filing the housing purchase contract online. The balance is used as pre-purchase funds.

In addition, according to the “Yangzhou Release” news, since June 20, after the LPR with a period of more than 5 years was lowered, the interest rate of Yangzhou mortgages has also been adjusted accordingly. Some commercial banks said that the minimum interest rate for first-time homes has dropped to 3.7%.

Loose policies may continue in the second half of the year

In addition to Yangzhou, recently, Nanyang, Linyi and other places have also introduced support policies for house purchases.

On June 21, according to the Nanyang Daily News, Nanyang City has recently introduced a series of favorable policies to support rigid demand and improved housing purchases in the central urban area, including continuing to implement housing subsidies for talents, with a subsidy amount of 10,000 to 50,000 yuan; implementing housing purchases for families with many children Subsidy, the subsidy amount is 10,000 to 20,000 yuan; the deed tax subsidy for house purchase is implemented, and 50% of the total deed tax is paid in one go; the conditions for the use of housing provident funds are relaxed, and the housing provident fund can be withdrawn to pay the down payment for purchasing a house, and the maximum loan limit of the housing provident fund is increased by 10% depending on the situation 10,000-400,000 yuan.

On June 18, the Linyi Municipal Bureau of Housing and Construction and the Linyi Municipal Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning jointly issued the “Notice on Promoting the Steady and Healthy Development of the Real Estate Market”, which proposed to support housing group (group) purchases and encourage development companies to organize group (Group) purchase activities, group (group) housing purchases can be discounted within 15% of the sales price; support young people to buy houses, refer to group (group) purchase housing preferential policies, encourage development companies to purchase houses for young people at sales prices of 15% Provide discounts within 15% to promote the construction of a youth-friendly city; support talents to buy houses, carry out “talent house purchase season” activities, and sell houses at a discount for all kinds of talents, and encourage enterprises to offer discounts within 15% of the sales price. Enjoy the talent purchase subsidy policy.

Regarding the new property market policy in Yangzhou, Yan Yuejin, research director of E-House Research Institute, believes that Yangzhou has recently become a city that has recently lifted restrictions on purchases and sales, and the signal is very significant. This policy further shows that there will be various active easing policies starting in the second half of the year or in July. Such policies mean that all localities attach great importance to the transaction or circulation of the real estate market, and also reflect the guidance of strong stimulus for the housing market in the second half of the year.

Yan Yuejin pointed out that it is very important to boost the demand for improved housing. The support of various places for the demand for house replacement, especially the lifting of constraints on “one sale and one purchase”, has indeed made house replacement smoother and more convenient. The promotion of this kind of work has also made house changers more capable of obtaining the qualifications for buying the first house, further reducing the down payment cost, interest rate cost and tax cost of house change. . Other cities will also have various further loosening operations in the near future.

It is worth noting that on June 20, the People’s Bank of China authorized the National Interbank Funding Center to announce that the loan market quoted interest rate (LPR) on June 20 was: 1-year LPR was 3.55%, and the LPR of more than 5 years was 4.20% %, down 10BP from the previous month, the first drop since August last year.

According to the statistics of the Shell Research Institute, in June, the average interest rate of the first mainstream mortgage in Shell Hundred City was 4%, and the average interest rate of the second mainstream mortgage was 4.91%. The Shell Research Institute believes that after the LPR cut this time, the lower limit of the first-home loan interest rate will drop to 4% (LPR-20BP), and the lower limit of the second-home loan interest rate will drop to 4.8% (LPR+60BP). Mortgage interest rate cuts combined with lower down payments will help reduce the cost of home purchases, promote the release of housing demand, and inject impetus into market recovery. At the same time, the interest rate of existing mortgages will also drop simultaneously, reducing the monthly payment pressure of existing loan customers.

Original title: Big move in this city’s property market! Improvement housing is no longer restricted, and the first home loan interest rate is as low as 3.7%

