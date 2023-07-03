Big State-Owned Banks Lower Interest Rates on US Dollar Deposits, Aiming to Alleviate “Inverted” Phenomenon and Strengthen RMB Exchange Rate in Second Half of the Year

Title: Big State-Owned Banks Reduce Interest Rates on US Dollar Deposits

Subtitle: Industry Experts Predict Strengthening of RMB Exchange Rate in Second Half of the Year

Date: July 4, 2023

In an effort to alleviate the “inverted” phenomenon of US dollar deposit and loan interest rates, several large state-owned banks in China have recently lowered the interest rates on their US dollar fixed deposits. The move is expected to strengthen the RMB exchange rate again in the second half of the year. The previous interest rate of more than 4% that had attracted many customers has now become a thing of the past.

Starting from July 1st, ICBC, one of the largest state-owned banks in China, lowered its US dollar deposit interest rates. A staff member from a sub-branch in Chaoyang District confirmed that the one-year fixed deposit interest rate for deposits over $5,000 is now 2.8%. Similar reductions have been made by other major state-owned banks, such as the Agricultural Bank of China. The bank’s lobby manager stated that their one-year time deposit rate for deposits over $5,000 is currently around 2.8%, a considerable decrease from the 5.5% rate seen just a few months ago.

However, for deposit amounts under $5,000, customers can only receive the listed interest rate, which is a meager 0.8% for a one-year fixed deposit.

Industry insiders suggest that this reduction in domestic US dollar deposit interest rates is a response to the “inversion” of deposit and loan interest rates. The upward trend of US dollar deposit rates, influenced by the continuous interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, has led to a significant difference between deposit and lending rates for US dollars in China. This has prompted major banks to lower their domestic US dollar deposit rates, maintaining competition and alleviating the inverted phenomenon.

While the reduction in US dollar deposit rates may discourage domestic enterprises and residents from depositing US dollars, experts warn against the high risks involved in RMB-to-US dollar deposits. Despite the recent depreciation of the RMB against the US dollar, exchange rate fluctuations can easily offset the benefits of higher interest rates on US dollar deposits. Experts advise depositors to weigh the potential gains against the potential losses and manage their US dollar positions based on their individual needs and risk tolerance.

Looking ahead, industry experts predict that the RMB exchange rate will strengthen again in the second half of the year. The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee emphasized the need to maintain the basic stability of the RMB exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level, with a particular focus on preventing large fluctuations. With proactive fiscal and monetary policies, economic growth is expected to pick up steadily, providing further support to the RMB exchange rate. Wang Youxin, a senior researcher at the Bank of China Research Institute, forecasts that the RMB exchange rate will stabilize and potentially rebound to a relatively reasonable level by the end of the year.

As banks adjust their interest rates and experts analyze market trends, individuals should carefully consider their financial strategies and consult with professionals to make informed decisions regarding their savings and investments.

