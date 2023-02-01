Home Business Big tech earthquake, PayPal also cuts: 2 thousand layoffs are on the way
Big tech earthquake, PayPal also cuts: 2 thousand layoffs are on the way

Big tech earthquake, PayPal also cuts: 2 thousand layoffs are on the way

New announcement of layoffs in the world of big tech, grappling with its first real crisis. Online payments giant PayPal plans to cut around 2,000 jobs, or about 7% of the company’s total workforce, due to a “difficult macroeconomic backdrop”.

“Over the past year, we have made significant progress in strengthening and reshaping our company to address the challenging macroeconomic environment,” PayPal President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Schuman said in a press release.

“While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we still have a lot of work to do,” he added.

PayPal’s layoffs announcement is the latest in a series of layoffs by tech giants such as Meta (Facebook), Amazon, Twitter and Alphabet.

