“Big techs are not in crisis, they have become mature”

Are we facing the end of an era? Between Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix e Teslasector Big Tech burned about $7 trillion (yes, a good 7 trillion) of value on the Stock Exchange in just over a year. But even if anyone would pale in front of these nefarious results, some argue that it is still too early to talk about “crisis”.

To say it is Edoardo Fleischner, professor of cross-media at the State University of Milan, presenter of “Media and surroundings” on Radio Radicale and author of the newspaper “La Ragione”, which, when asked by Affaritaliani.it, explained that, at most, companies in the Big Tech have “matured”.

“Of course, sinking on the stock market it’s definitely not beautiful,” begins Fleischner. “But talking about a collapse still seems inappropriate to me.” But let’s go in order. Even before the blood red situation of the quotations, there is flattening of growth.

“The pandemic has brought unimaginable gains to this type of company. With ‘the whole world‘ at home, the cash flows collected by Big Tech were no longer calculated in millions or billions, but in trillions”. explains the expert. “But a situation like this, as expected, can’t last for long,” he continues.

So, here we go from months and months of double-digit increases (data precisely from the pandemic), to a total collapse in growth. And it is precisely this point that sets off the chain reaction.

Subscribe to the newsletter

