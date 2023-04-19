Big Tech’s Super Crash… That Won’t Come!

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

We have been talking about for over a year crash of Big Tech. But the trend of the last few months now shows a different story.

Those who invest in shares, but above all those who do it in the technology sectorknows he is dealing with a sector that holds joys but also many pains!

After collapse of 2000 that has engulfed the technology sector like a Tsunami, investors had to deal with the crisis of 2008 and the more recent one of 2022which once again tested the nerves of many savers.

Regarding the latest crash, from the Nasdaq peak reached in November 2021 to the low recorded in December 2022, the technology market has recorded a decline of about 36%!

Certainly a bad blow that has marked many again investors, who are now looking around carefully before venturing into new positions in the technology sector. The wound is still open and many savers prefer to try their luck in other sectors.

However, we know that i real investorsthose who really manage to make money on the markets, do not operate on their stomachs or on the basis of emotions.

In addition, a “good investor” is the one who lets himself be little influenced by the often sensational headlines of newspapers, which often use “strong” terminology with the aim of capturing the reader’s attention.

And knowledgeable investor therefore try to eliminate all the “background noise” by looking for clear and as objective data as possible.

And that is what we will try to do with this article. In fact, the only purpose will be to try to understand what opportunities the technology sector offers today, leaving behind any “pain” caused by past collapses.

Nasdaq Composite VS S&P500: who will win from the beginning of 2023?

Since the beginning of the year the Nasdaq clearly beat theS&P 500. Indeed, by mid-April, the Nasdaq was up more than 16% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up only about 7%. We are talking about more than double the performance of the technology sector compared to the general US stock market in this 2023.

Technology sector: to be preferred only in the short term?

Now you are surely noticing that the analysis conducted over such a short period of time is not sufficient to provide an exhaustive view of the trend of a given sector.

At this point it is legitimate to ask how the technology sector has behaved over the long term with respect to the trend of the general market.

The truth is that the index Nasdaq Composite dominates the benchmark S&P 500 even in the long run. Its outperformance has been incredible since the last financial crisis.

Since tech stocks bottomed in March 2009, the Nasdaq is up about 820%, while the S&P 500 is up about 480%.

I technology stocks they are once again outperforming the broader market. And benchmarks show that they’ve outperformed for longer than you’d probably think.

Should you invest in technology stocks?

From this simple comparison it should be clear that the technology sector it’s not that bad.

However, we don’t want the opposite message to pass now and that you run to invest all your savings on the technology market.

The technology sector also rewards investors on the long period but it is essential that you are clear that it is a very volatile sector which in certain periods can significantly underperform the broader market. And recent history has taught us that!

Ultimately, the technology sector is not to be demonized. But at the same time it shouldn’t be approached superficially either.

The benefits in terms of returns that it can continue to offer are significant, but if not well managed, this market can generate profits huge losses!

The mindset of avoiding taking a tech stand at all costs should be abandoned. In reality, technology is a fundamental sector in any asset allocation, to be sized according to yours risk propensity.

Rather, the choice to invest or reinvest in the technology sector should be made by freeing the mind from any “pains” experienced with the losses realized in the sector’s recent failures.

Condition that allows you to look at the market with greater lucidity and objectivity, exactly as we have tried to do with this one analyses.