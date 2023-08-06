Big US Banks Face $262 Billion in Deposit Losses as Regional Bank Closes: JPMorgan Reports Positive Quarterly Profit

Title: Major US Banks Face $262 Billion Deposit Losses as Regional Bank Closes

Subheading: JPMorgan Reports Impressive Profit Despite Deposit Decline

America’s major banking institutions are grappling with a significant decline in customer deposits, with alarming figures emerging from the closure of Heartland Tri-State Bank in Elkhart, Kansas. On July 28, the FDIC announced that the regional bank was ceasing operations, necessitating the transfer of customer deposits to a more stable institution, Dream First Bank, NA, based in Kansas.

According to a recent report by Yahoo Finance, the four largest banking entities in the United States – JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo – collectively experienced a massive $262 billion loss in deposits compared to the same period last year. This capital flight has sent shockwaves through the financial sector, raising concerns about the stability of these major banks.

However, despite the decline in deposits, CFRA analyst Alexander Yokum has observed an intriguing trend. Smaller regional banks are outperforming their larger counterparts by attracting more deposits through offering better yields. Yokum explains, “Right now, the regional banks are getting the upper hand in taking deposits because they are willing to offer better terms.”

Supporting this observation, JPMorgan Chase reported a staggering 67% increase in quarterly profit, reaching an impressive $14.47 billion. Despite the challenges posed by the deposit decrease, the bank has displayed remarkable resilience, underscoring its dominance in the market.

As for the Heartland Tri-State Bank closure, the FDIC highlights that the decision to transfer the bank’s assets to another entity proved to be more lucrative than relying on the FDIC’s insurance fund to compensate clients. Heartland Tri-State Bank had total assets of $139 million and deposits of $130 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Dream First Bank, NA not only assumed these deposits but also acquired a majority of the distressed bank’s assets.

In a collaborative effort, the FDIC and Dream First Bank, NA have entered into a loss-sharing agreement for the loans acquired from the defunct Heartland Tri-State Bank. This strategy aims to maximize asset recoveries and ensure uninterrupted loan administration within the private sector.

The decline in deposits and the closure of Heartland Tri-State Bank serve as a reminder of the challenges faced by the US banking sector. However, the resilience demonstrated by larger banks like JPMorgan Chase raises optimism for their stability and ability to weather tough market conditions.

