Bike leasing company Jobrad admits data leak / According to customers, they have to …

dr Stoll & Sauer Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH

Lahr

Consumers receive news about new data leaks almost every day. Now the company Jobrad, which offers services in the field of bicycle leasing, has suffered a data leak. Personal data such as names, addresses and dates of birth were stolen from customers and employees. The company has confirmed the incident and stated that it took immediate action to close the data leak and improve the security of its systems. Affected customers and employees were informed of the incident and asked to change their passwords.

Even if the company appeases, the customers have suffered damage. Once data has been published on the Internet, data misuse can occur at any time. The office of Dr. Stoll & Sauer therefore offers Jobrad customers a free initial consultation Online-Check at. The initial consultation also includes an impact check, which also includes other data leaks. More information about data leaks can be found on our dedicated website.

The cause of the data leak at Jobrad is still unclear

With the German bike leasing provider Jobrad from Freiburg, an up-and-coming company has now caught on. The office of Dr. Stoll & Sauer, which focuses on IT law, reports on the previously known details of the data leak.

In the data leak at Jobrad, personal data was stolen from customers and employees. The stolen data included names, addresses, dates of birth and possibly also bank details. However, it is unclear how many people have been affected by the incident.

Jobrad has confirmed the incident and stated that it took immediate action to close the data leak and increase the security of its systems. The company has also notified those affected and asked them to change their passwords. Jobrad has also set up a hotline to offer support and answer questions.

The exact cause of the data leak is unknown, but Jobrad has announced that it will file a criminal complaint and take legal action against those responsible. The company has also stressed that it will take steps to improve the security of its systems in the future.

Such a data leak can have serious consequences for those affected, as their personal information can be misused for identity theft or other fraudulent activities. However, Jobrad emphasized that so far there have been no reports of fraudulent activity related to the data leak. Ultimately, however, this does not matter because the danger for consumers lies mainly in the future. Cyber ​​criminals accessed the payment service PayPal using data that had been stolen from other companies.

Experts point out that companies should be aware that data leaks not only pose a reputational risk, but can also have significant financial consequences. Businesses can prepare for potential data leaks by conducting regular scans to identify and patch vulnerabilities in their systems. Businesses should also develop an emergency response strategy to respond quickly and effectively in the event of an incident

Conclusion: The data leak at Jobrad represents a data catastrophe for the consumers affected and can be seen as a clear breach of data protection. Jobrad should have protected the data better. The data security was probably sloppy, otherwise there would have been no data leak. In today’s connected world, companies like Jobrad must take appropriate measures to ensure the security of their systems and the confidentiality of customer data. Organizations should also be prepared to respond quickly and effectively to data breaches and notify their customers and employees when an incident occurs.

What are the consequences of the data leak at Jobrad?

At first glance, Jobrad customers have not felt any direct effects of the data leak. Currently, spam and phishing messages can only be described as annoying. However, there is a risk that fraud attempts could be made in the form of SMS, e-mails or malware. An additional threat arises from the fact that in the past other social media platforms like Facebook major data leaks have occurred. This increases the risk that criminals will combine disparate personal data and eventually impersonate consumers to transact business on their behalf. Bank emails are already known to be copied to look real, which can trick consumers into accidentally clicking on fraudulent links. If control over one’s own data is lost, it can be used by criminals at any time. Thus, the risk of data leakage lies in the future, as stolen data is readily available for potential abuse.

Jobrad customers suffered damage as a result of the data leak

According to Article 15 of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Jobrad customers have the right to know whether they are affected by the data breach and the company is obliged to provide information within one month, as required by Article 12 GDPR. The law firm Dr. Stoll & Sauer is of the opinion that those affected have suffered immaterial damage, since the risk of criminals has increased and identity theft cannot be ruled out . Some courts have already ordered Facebook to pay punitive damages because the social media giant should have better protected its customers’ data, which is due to Article 82 GDPR. In this context, Dr. Stoll & Sauer Jobrad customers a free initial legal consultation in the online check to check whether they are affected by the data leak and whether their data has also appeared in other data leaks.

dr Stoll & Sauer is one of the leading law firms

At the office of Dr. Stoll & Sauer Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH is one of the leading law firms in Germany. With the expertise of more than 30 lawyers and specialist lawyers, the law firm is available to clients in all important areas of law in Lahr, Stuttgart, Kenzingen and Ettenheim. The law firm specializes, among other things, in banking and capital market law as well as the emissions scandal. In addition, there are the topics of labour, IT, insurance, travel, social, labour, traffic and administrative law. The shareholders Dr. Ralf Stoll and Ralph Sauer brought the model declaratory action against Volkswagen AG and negotiated an 830 million settlement for 260,000 consumers. The owners of a special company are currently conducting the model lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Original content by: Dr. Stoll & Sauer Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH, transmitted by news aktuell