Bild-Zeitung will reduce regional editions and close smaller locations

As part of a digital-only strategy, the Bild newspaper will reduce its regional editions from 18 to 12 and close smaller locations. Structural changes are associated with job cuts, as further revealed in an email to the employees. Operational layoffs should be avoided.

The Axel-Springer-Verlag wants to advance its austerity course at the “Bild” newspaper with leaner regional structures. The number of regional editions is to be reduced from 18 to 12 and smaller locations are to be closed completely, as the group announced on Monday in Berlin.

Management level should be streamlined

The management level should also be significantly streamlined. The structure to implement the digital-only strategy announced in February is expected to come into effect on January 1, 2024.

Greater use of AI

The greater use of artificial intelligence also plays a role: “Unfortunately, we also have to part with colleagues who have tasks that are replaced by AI and/or processes in the digital world or who do not find themselves in this new line-up with their current skills “It said in an email to the employees of “Bild”, which was available to the dpa.

The group is trying to avoid redundancies and to find socially responsible solutions. First, the “Handelsblatt” reported on the new savings measures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

