Station B’s performance in the third quarter was mixed, and it was in the repair stage as a whole, but the repair efforts did not exceed expectations like other Internet peers. Dolphin Investment Research believes that Station B may be approaching an inflection point at the operational level. To regain more mainstream capital attention, the management needs to release more positive signals (profit advance, new growth drivers, etc.).

After the Hong Kong stock market closed on November 29, Beijing time, Bilibili (BILI.O/9626.HK) released its third-quarter results for 2022.

On the whole, in the third quarter, except for the reduction of losses and small supermarkets, other indicators were basically within expectations. However, the revenue guidance for the fourth quarter was not good, and the year-on-year growth rate was weaker than that in the third quarter, and it was also worse than market expectations.

That is to say, short-term realization may still be a bit difficult. Although it has the effect of reducing losses, compared with peers, the performance is relatively backward. In the mid-term, games and advertising are expected to accelerate recovery as the industry cycle goes upwards. Here, you can pay attention to the description of the management conference call, such as the progress of commercialization of advertising, and the prospect of self-developed/independent games going overseas before the release of the version number.

Back to the third quarter results:

（1) user performance:Growth is solid and user interaction is still improving. However, the pressure on user payment has intensified, and the number of Up masters has picked up seasonally.

（2) income: basically in line with expectations, Live broadcasting grew strongly, games, advertising and other businesses directly damaged by the epidemic began to pick up, and self-operated e-commerce still grew weakly after getting out of the epidemic.butGuidance for the fourth quarter was poor, slightly below market expectations.

（3) Gross Margin: Quick Fix, mainly due toThe revenue structure has improved, and revenue from games and advertising with high gross profit margins has picked up.

（4) Operating expenses: increase and shrink marketing expenses, but the management and R&D expenses brought about by the merger of external studios are still increasing, it is expected that the absolute value of the cost will be difficult to compress in the short term. The improvement of the rate needs to rely on the further realization and release of existing investment, whether it is the repair of the main company itself or the income contribution of the consolidated subsidiary.

（5）Non-GAAP Operating loss:The loss improved, and the loss rate was greatly optimized to 27.6%, slightly better than market expectations.

（6) Sustained losses will also bring marketBStation cash flow concerns.As of now, the cash on account + deposit + investment totals 23.9 billion yuan, short-term loans and long-term loans near maturity total 6.95 billion yuan, and long-term convertible bonds are mainly 12.3 billion yuan. The quarterly report did not disclose the cash flow situation. Judging from the Non-GAAP operating loss (1.6 billion), there is a lot of net free cash flow outflow. Although there is no urgent need for financing in the short term, the pressure to improve cash flow still exists.



Long Bridge Dolphin Investment Research Viewpoint



Results for the third quarter were mixed.The whole is indeed restoring the rhythmHowever, the restoration efforts have not exceeded expectations as much as other Internet peers. Station B is just a small beat. But the question is also about looking to the future,Q4 guidance still misses expectations。

Although from the perspective of the industry environment, due to the improvement of policies, the inflection point of the game and advertising business may be ahead. But it may take some time before it actually falls into the financial report. There will be short-term pressure, but the worst is over. The next focus is whether Bilibili can reach/achieve ahead of schedule the medium-term goal of breaking even in 2024.

Since the beginning of this year, the market has continuously deepened its understanding of the business model problems of station B, and questions continue to arise. In the case of relatively sluggish economic and capital environments, staying away from uncertainty is also the choice of most funds.

Standing at the moment, Mr. Dolphin still feels the same as last quarter, although at the inflection point of the environment,We believe thatBThe station may also be approaching the inflection point at the operating level, but at presentBMost of the sites still follow the industry beta to restore the valuation. After all, the current valuation is indeed low enough.In order to regain more mainstream capital attention, the management also needs to release more positive signals (profit advance, new growth drivers, etc.) to break the existing doubts.

Detailed interpretation of this quarter’s financial report



1. User scale: the uniqueness of the platform continues to attract the expansion of the circle

Difficult to monetize and difficult to make profits. Under the pressure of the two realities, the user scale that is still growing at a high rate is almost the only remaining label for Station B to maintain its “growth attributes” during economic headwinds.

In the third quarter, the net increase of users of Station B was 26.9 million, and the overall monthly active users (app, PC, TV, etc.) exceeded 300 million to 333 million, a year-on-year increase of 24.5%, slightly exceeding expectations.

1User interaction: stickiness is maintained, and the duration is driven by the summer vacation

The indicator DAU/MAU that reflects user stickiness remained at 27.2%, and the average daily user time was 96 minutes, which was driven by the peak season of summer vacation.

2User payment: benefit from the summer peak season, but big members pull their hips

In the third quarter, the number of paying users reached 28.5 million, a net increase of 1 million from the previous quarter, and the payment penetration rate was 8.6%.

The statistical caliber of paying users of station B includes game payment (self-developed or exclusive games of station B), live broadcast payment and big membership users (mobile and TV members). From a quarter-on-quarter perspective, the increase in the number of paying users in this quarter was not as good as in the past, which did not reflect the previous peak season effect, and the payment rate also declined.

In the third quarter, the number of large members was 20.4 million, a quarter-on-quarter loss of 600,000 users, and the peak summer season did not bring growth.

In the third quarter, the single-user payment ARPU was 43 yuan/person/month, a year-on-year decrease of 6.5%, which has recovered from the historically low level in the previous quarter. However, the low level in the second quarter was also due to sporadic reasons (giving away members), so although the quarter-on-quarter increase was obvious, it was actually gradually moving closer to the normal payment level, and it cannot be said that it has been completely repaired. The final restoration of paid consumption power depends on the macro economy and the content supply of the platform itself.

3Ecological balance:UpMain stream, user interaction needs continue to improve

The adjustment of the incentive rules at the beginning of the year caused the number of active Up masters to decline for the first time in the second quarter, but it returned in the third quarter, reaching 3.8 million, a year-on-year increase of 40%, mostly due to the abundant creative time in the summer.

At present, there are 1.25 million up masters on the platform who have earned income, but most long-tail up masters still mainly rely on platform incentives. After adjusting the incentive rules, the income of up masters will be discounted, and the creative motivation will also be weakened. In the fourth quarter of non-holidays, and the spread of the national epidemic will affect the shooting of location materials by Up masters, we expect that it will be difficult for Up masters and uploaded works to continue to grow in the fourth quarter.

the other side,User engagement is still improving, A single user watches an average of 42 videos per day. In addition to its own summer peak season, combined with the further reduction in the average viewing time of each video, it should be that StoryMode has played a major role in promoting it.

4,Outlook

Judging from Questmobile’s third-party data, although the fourth quarter is not a peak season in the traditional sense, the actual user growth in October was not bad, with a year-on-year increase of 22.7%. Compared with the short video and long video platforms, the user expansion growth rate of Station B is still the best. Although the overall scale is not high, it can still maintain such a speed of circle expansion in the later stage of the traffic dividend, which can reflect to a certain extent that Station B is a domestic leader. Unique among social platforms.

2. Revenue: The quarter met expectations, but the guidance is still poor

In the third quarter, Station B achieved a net revenue of 5.79 billion yuan, an increase of about 11% year-on-year. It was still within the guidance and market expectations, and there were no particularly big surprises.andFourth quarter revenue guidance range60-62100 million, still in line with market expectations62.5There is a gap of 100 million, and it is not a thunderstorm, but it really cannot make the market immediately interested in its business model.

Mr. Dolphin believes that in the fourth quarter, Bilibili also has the pressure of a high base. One is that “Harry Potter: Magic Awakening” operated by the agency has a large amount of revenue confirmed in the fourth quarter of last year, and the other is that the advertising revenue was in business throughout last year. the stage of rapid development in the early stage of industrialization.

This year’s situation is that although the version number of the game has been restarted for half a year, the industry supply and the consumption power of the terminal are still affected by various reasons, waiting for repair. There are macro reasons for advertising, and there are also reasons for Bilibili itself. Although the commercialization is still in the penetration period and the income scale is not large, it has not been able to get rid of the macro pressure and the growth rate has declined.Or is it not hard enough——There is no obvious advantage in the conversion effect of platform users.

3. Segmentation of business

1Advertising: expected recovery

In the third quarter, the advertising revenue of station B was 1.36 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.6%. The recovery trend of advertising after the epidemic in Shanghai is expected, but for station B, the recovery is not enough.

2Games: Although there are many reserves, there are not many powerful ones

In the third quarter, the game revenue of station B was 1.47 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.7%, exceeding the industry performance in the same period, and has shown a recovery trend.

Mr. Dolphin believes that the fourth quarter may be under a little pressure due to the high base, but with the gradual improvement of the overall industry supply side, next year, especially in the first half of the year with a low base, Bilibili’s game revenue is expected to return to double-digit growth.

In the third quarter, Bilibili did not launch its own-generation/self-developed games. Among the 209 game licenses issued from July to September, only one PC/console game at Bilibili got a license. Although there are a lot of reserves, there is a gap in the license number. big. In terms of joint ventures, it is necessary to “look at the sky and eat”. When the cycle is down, station B’s income will also be bleak, but when the cycle is up, station B is also expected to enjoy industry dividends. For example, in the third quarter, games such as “Dark Immortal” were launched, which may have brought some boost to Bilibili’s intermodal revenue.

Mr. Dolphin believes that with the recovery of policies, the game industry is expected to gradually bottom out and grow again next year, and the agency income of station B can also improve simultaneously. In terms of self-research, it still needs to wait for a 2-3 year R&D investment cycle.

3live broadcast and big membership: Promoting early live broadcast revenue is the main growth force

In the third quarter, the value-added revenue of live broadcast was 2.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.8%, which was relatively stable. Judging from the changes in the number of big members, it is speculated that it is mainly driven by live broadcast revenue. Although the show broadcasts the sunset industry, station B is still in the early stage of penetration, so the growth rate is not ugly. In addition, this year, station B is also actively promoting the launch of the function of live broadcast e-commerce, in order to expand the live broadcast ecology.

However, in the short term, I am afraid that the performance contribution will be limited. Compared with the current scale of Douyin and Kuaishou, Station B still has a lot of basic work to do.

（1) live broadcast: high-speed penetration stage, officially transformed into e-commerce

Since the beginning of this year, Station B has been integrating “video + live broadcast” at the level of Up hosts and anchors to reduce the cost of live broadcasts.It is equivalent to guiding ecological traffic to live broadcasting. This is different from the traditional live broadcasting platform’s high-priced contract anchors. The cost of comprehensive sharing will be greatly optimized.But despite this, since the live broadcast of station B is still in the period of increasing penetration, the current incentives given by station B must be higher than that of half of the live broadcast platforms. But in the medium and long term, we believe that the cost of live broadcasting at station B is expected to be on par with the industry level, which will be greatly optimized compared to before.

In addition, following the launch of the little yellow car at the end of last year and the launch of the product selection square function in August,10moon14DayBStanding in the live room is online“Shopping”Channel, officially entered the live broadcast e-commerce industry.During Double 11, Bilibili and Xiaomi held an e-commerce festival event, inviting popular Up hosts Bi Dao and Luo Xiang of Bilibili to chat about consumption concepts in live broadcast rooms.

From the current point of view, the e-commerce scale of station B can only be said to have just started, and there is a big gap with other platforms. In particular, most of the main styles of station B may not be good at making large live broadcasts.However, Mr. Dolphin believes that in the fields of user attribute preferences at station B, such as3cElectronics and animation two-dimensional derivativesWait, not without hope to make your own advantages.

（2) MoM loss of big member users

In terms of big members, it mainly depends on the content scheduling of the current period. Compared with other long videos, Station B mainly has advantages in the two-dimensional content. However, the performance in the third quarter was not good. The number of paid users was 20.4 million, a quarter-on-quarter loss of 600,000. The seasonal effect has limited thrust in the face of insufficient content supply.

At the National Manga Press Conference at the end of October, Station B announced the launch of 49 Guochuang animation works, among which the popular “Three-Body Problem” will be launched on December 3, which is expected to slightly drive the recovery of membership payments in the fourth quarter.

4e-commerce and others: no obvious recovery after the epidemic

Station B’s self-operated e-commerce mainly relies on die-hard fans and core users of the second dimension, and the price of a single product is relatively high. Therefore, it is difficult to expand the scale before expanding the category, and under the impact of the economic downturn, the purchasing power of users is under pressure on growth. Not small either. The company explained that the sharp drop in revenue growth in the second quarter was due to the impact of logistics during the lockdown period of the epidemic, but there was no obvious recovery after the recovery of logistics in the third quarter. Obviously, it was more dragged down by the decline in user payment power.

4. Profit: Losses improved, costs and expenses shrunk

Among the total expenditure items of station B’s costs and expenses, the revenue sharing cost is the highest, accounting for about 30%. Secondly, content procurement costs, server bandwidth costs, and R&D personnel salaries, the decline in the proportion of revenue needs to be realized by expanding and releasing the realization side.

The quarter-on-quarter increase in operating costs in the third quarter was mainly due to higher revenue-sharing expenses. However, due to the obvious quarter-on-quarter growth of high-gross-margin games and advertising, the contribution to revenue has increased, so the gross margin has improved by 3 percentage points, from 15% in the second quarter to 18.2%, compared with 19.6% in the same period last year.

In the third quarter, the cost side mainly shrunk in marketing expenses, which fell by 25% year-on-year, which expanded the proportion of decline compared with the second quarter. Management expenses and R&D expenses were still increasing, of which R&D expenses increased by 44% year-on-year, but the quarter-on-quarter remained flat.

However, Mr. Dolphin believes that R&D expenses may be difficult to optimize in the short term, and the short-term increase against the trend is mainly due to the accumulation of employee salaries brought about by the merger of externally acquired game companies. In the third quarter, Bilibili acquired another game company, which may bring a small increase in research and development expenses in the fourth quarter (Bilibili itself is also optimizing its team).

Since station B is still developing new businesses, including the supply of follow-up games, the necessary investment must not be less, so there is not much room for the absolute value of short-term costs to continue to be compressed.In addition to the optimization of comprehensive costs due to changes in the income structure, more depends on the expansion and realization of income to compress the rate.

In the end, the operating loss under Non-GAAP was 1.6 billion, and the loss rate improved to 27.6%, which was better than consensus expectations.However, what the market is more concerned about or needs to confirm is2024The possibility of reaching break-even or even making profits in advanceonly more positive signals can reverse the current market’s doubts about the business model of Station B and regain the core focus of funds.

The author of this article: Mr. Dolphin, source: Dolphin Investment Research, the original title: “The turning point of station B is approaching? Still need to “prescribe strong medicine” to break doubts”

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.