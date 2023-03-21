Bill Ackman e Elon Musk send a very specific message to Jerome Powell’s Fed: this time don’t raise the rates on US fed funds. Indeed, Musk points out, you cut them by 50 basis points.

The appeal, respectively by the CEO of Pershing Square Holdings and of the number one of Tesla e Twittercomes within hours of Fed-Day.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 22 March, the American central bank led by President Powell it will announce its decision on US rates at the end of the meeting of its monetary policy arm, the FOMC, which begins today.

With two separate posts on Twitter, in the light of the recent alerts that have been triggered on the stability of the banking system of the United States and Europe – first with the collapse of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank), which brought back the fear of a evento Lehman Brothers along with the end of broadcasts too per Signature Bank , then with the Credit Suisse case, which has panicked stock markets around the world – Musk and Ackman have called on Powell & Co to pause on rates.

Bill Ackman, in particular, cited the presence of “several big shocks in the system” adding that “this is not an environment in which the Fed should raise rates, putting further pressure on the system, as financial stability is the first responsibility of the Fed”.

The @federalreserve should pause on Wednesday. We have had a number of major shocks to the system. Three US bank closures in a week wiping out equity and bond holders. The demise of Credit Suisse and the zeroing of its junior bondholders. Notably, bondholders bearing losses is a… https://t.co/rcksilgXYR — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 20, 2023

Bill Ackman on Twitter talks about zeroed shareholders and bondholders

So he wrote Ackman in the posted tweet:

“The @federalreserve should take a break on Wednesday (tomorrow). We have seen several shocks hit the system. Three US banks closed their doors in one weekeliminating shareholders and bond holders (in addition to the collapse of Silicon Valley, the reference is to the first American bank that has recently failed, i.e. the crypto bank Silvergate).

Ackman also mentioned “the demise of Credit Suisse and the elimination of junior bondholders (reference to pulverized At1 bonds)”, noting that “bondholders taking losses is a new phenomenon, given that previously the same had been protected during the Great Financial Crisis)“.

The American investor continued, stating that it will not be the positive performance of equities (yesterday regional banks recovered ground, apart from First Republic, which collapsed by 47%) to reassure those depositors who have already fled their respective banks.

“This banking crisis remains unresolved and higher interest rates won’t help. We do not yet know the losses that have affected those who have invested in these institutions and what the effects of the contagion could be. Deposits have become unstable. Which regional bank will decide to invest significant capital in the provision of loans for construction or companies, in this context?”.

“The consequences of the above – observed Ackman – will be a significant tightening of financial conditions, which so far has not yet made itself visible, due to the rapidity with which events have occurred in the last two weeks”.

Of course, “inflation is still a problem and the Fed needs to show its willingness to fix it. Powell can do that, by pausing and making it very meaningfully clear that this it will be a temporary break, necessary to be able to assess the impact of recent events. He can make clear his intention to hike rates again at the next meeting, unless the banking crisis has not yet been resolved. On his side he has the fact that he has managed to slow down the economy sufficiently.

Bill Ackman also repeated to continue to believe that the best intervention, for the federal authorities, and to launch “a temporary deposit guarantee system, pending the introduction of a new guarantee regime”.

And this is because”if bank number 5 closed its doors, the markets’ attention will shift to bank number 6, then bank number seven and number eight”.

To tell her, in response to Bill Ackman’s post, it was also the number one of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk.

Musk asked Jerome Powell’s Fed even more:

“Fed needs to drop the rate by at least 50bps on Wednesday”. That is to say: “The Fed is expected to cut rates by at least 50 basis points in Wednesday’s session.”

Fed Rates: What Traders Price and Analysts Expect

Ma Bill Ackman ed Elon Musk a parte, what are the markets pricing? Not what the two tycoons are hoping for.

From the Fed Watcher CME Group’s FedWatch in fact, it emerges that traders are betting for tomorrow on a rate hike of 25 basis points with a probability of 83%.

The probability of a break, although growing, is equal to 16.6%.

Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, points out that “the risks of contagion are increasing, and that this factor could cause the Fed to pause the cycle of rate hikes.

However, Roach also specifies that “this is not our base scenario”. For LPL Financial, the Fed is more likely to “indicate being close to the end of the monetary tightening cycle, at a time when the risks of a recession are mounting and inflationary pressures are easing”.

Also Gero Jung, Chief Economist of Mirabaud AM, expects a new increase of 25 basis points:

“We continue to expect a 25 basis point rate hike at the next FOMC meeting, despite the recent turmoil in the financial sector – reads the note – The main reason is that the Fed wants to keep issues related to the stability of financial markets from those relating to inflation”.

“As for the first, they have been taken significant measures to rescue the US banking systembased on two main elements. First, all depositors will be protected, including those exceeding the “normal” $250,000 federal insurance limit. Secondly, the announcement of a new emergency loan facility to help the banking system is of particular significance. This provides for the possibility of granting loans for up to one year, while the guarantees can be valued at nominal value (which avoids possible accounting losses if the bonds were to be sold before maturity).”

It must be said, among other things, that in the last few hours new rumors have been circulating, according to which the US Treasury led by Janet Yellen is working on a solution that can even lock down all US bank deposits.

According to the chief economist of Mirabaud AM, the measures implemented so far “are aggressively addressing the banking crisis, which is currently localised, and we do not expect it to spread to the entire financial system or the economy. The current market turmoil are taking place against a backdrop of solid ‘goldilocks’ employment reporting, with continued solid job growth, but less wage pressure.

The rate outlook itself was churned out by the Citi analystswhich remain hawkish, estimating a US terminal rate included between 5.25% and 5.50%.

Analysts warned however that “the hawkish or dovish reading of the markets it will depend on how Powell focuses on price or financial stability during the press conference” that will follow the rate announcement.

At its last meeting on January 31-February 1, Jerome Powell’s Fed announced a hike in US interest rates by 25 basis points, to a range between between 4.5% and 4.75%, a record since October 2007.