In the absence of a system-wide deposit guarantee, more bank runs are set to begin on Monday.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank caused an uproar, and the well-known hedge fund manager in the United StatesBill AckmanCall on the government to take immediate action.

In a tweet last night, he said the government had about48hours to fix a mistake that will soon be irreversible, and if Silicon Valley Bank is allowed to fail without protecting all depositors, this is a dire picture of what people will see:

Apart from“systemically important bank”all banks are likely to run，The added demand for withdrawals will drain the liquidity of community, regional and other banks and begin to destroy these vital institutions. A surge in demand for short-dated U.S. debt will push short-term interest rates lower, complicating the Fed’s efforts to raise rates to slow economic growth.

As time goes by,AckmangivenThe “ultimatum” is actually less than two days away.

AckmanWritten more clearly in a new tweet,U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance (FDIC）All bank deposits should be guaranteed and the pause button pressed before Asian markets open on Sunday night US time (that is, Monday morning Beijing time).

His suggestion is that the U.S. government provide100%guarantee, but according to what he has heard from reliable sources, Silicon Valley Bank’sdepositors will be inDownon Mondayorgot on tuesday50%deposit, the restwill be in the future3-6month based oncash outValue gained.

If this proves to be true, I expect that from Monday, a large number ofnot systemically importantThere will be a run on the banks. In the absence of a system-wide deposit guarantee, more bank runs are set to begin on Monday morning.

The following is fromAckmanexistTwitterTweets posted:

Beijing time3moon11night10：38 the government has about48hours to right this soon-to-be-irreversible error.If Silicon Valley Bank was allowed to fail without protecting all depositors，The outside world has seenWhat is an uninsured deposit– Unsecured illiquid claims on bankrupt banks. Without JPMorgan Chase, CitigrouporBank of America Acquires Before Market Open MondaySilicon Valley Bank(I don’t think it’s very likely)or no government forSilicon Valley BankAll deposits are guaranteed and you willA bad picture would be,Apart fromAlmost all uninsured deposits outside of “systemically important banks” will be withdrawn. These funds will be transferred to“systemically important bank”、investing in U.S. debtmoney market funds and short-termU.S. debt。due to no riskU.S. bond ratemuch higher than bank deposits,The market has emergedcash transfer toshort-term US debtandcurrency marketAccount stress. newly addedwithdraw moneyneedWill drain community, district and other banks of their liquidity and begin to destroy these vital institutions.for short termU.S. debtrequiredsurgeThat would push short-term interest rates down, complicating the Fed’s efforts to raise rates to slow economic growth. Thousands of the fastest growing, most innovativeStartupsWages will not be paid next week, if the government steps in on Friday, forSilicon Valley Bank’sguarantees on deposits, which could have been avoided,Silicon Valley Bank40years of franchise value could have beenretainand transferred toReceiverin exchange for an equity injection. We would have liked to be involved.This approach would have minimized the risk of government losses,and possiblyGain huge profits from bailouts.but now,I think it’s unlikely that any buyer will emerge for the bankrupt bank. Government’s approachAt the expense of small and medium-sized banks, themore risk concentrationto systemically important banks，andThis in itself creates more systemic risk.for those who think salvationDepositorFor those of you who would pose moral hazard, consider the possibility of a world in which every depositor would have to make their own credit assessment of the bank of their choice. i’m a prettyMatureAs a financial analyst, I found that most banks are a black box, although every bank has1000page ofSupervisiondocument.Silicon Valley BankThe senior management of the company made a fundamental mistake. They invest short-term deposits in long-term fixed-rate assets. Thereafter,Short-term interest rates rise, and bank runs ensue.These executives put thingsscrewed up theydeserved to lose his job。 U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance (FDIC) and the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)alsoblame。their jobAt onceis to monitor the risks of the banking system,Silicon Valley BankShould be on their watch list,And it’s a prominent placesince it has more than2000million dollars in assets and1700billions of dollars in deposits,these areCorporate borrowers from the same industry. The failure of these two institutions should not cause the United States toThousands of the most promising and fastest growing businesses were destroyed, and the resultingbringSome of the most talented youngpeopleLost thousands of jobs,thisIt also permanently damages access to low-cost deposits at community and regional banks. currentU.S.governmenthas been working on the decentralization of power。but ironicallyit isSilicon Valley BankHow bankruptcy is handledmakeBank risk is concentrated in a fewsystemically important banksbody.I’m rightSilicon Valley Bankrough balance sheetcalculateshows that depositors should eventually get their contract back even in the liquidation process98%deposits, but when you get paid next week,waiting timeIt ended up being too long. Therefore, even without givingSilicon Valley BankAny franchise value, the government isSilicon Valley BankThe cost of providing guarantees on deposits will also be minimal.otherwiseunintended consequencesWillis huge and far-reaching,governmentNeeds to be considered and resolved by Monday. otherwise,just be careful。

3moon12morning5：07

Itrustsource of newsprovided information：Silicon Valley Bank’sdepositors will be inDownon Mondayorgot on tuesday50%deposit, the restwill be in the future3-6month based oncash outValue gained.If this proves to be true, I expect that from Monday, a large number ofnot systemically importantThere will be a run on the banks. No company would take the tiny risk of losing a dollar of deposit because there is no reward for that risk. In the absence of a system-wide deposit guarantee, more bank runs are set to begin on Monday morning.

3moon12morning7：16

U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance (FDIC）what should be done? FDICshouldexistAmerican timeSunday night（Monday morning Beijing time）Before Asian markets open，Guarantee all bank deposits, andpress the pause button。start uprightSilicon Valley Bankrecapitalizeprogram of，Liquidate its holdings of U.S. debtandMBSassetscombination，reinvest in the short termU.S. debt。Clear Silicon Valley Bank’sCapital Gap, from Pan AtlanticIntelligent investors such as corporates and Sequoia Capitalthere to raise“Fortress” amount of capital to restructure the bank. need to be inMatureventure capitalmechanismandrisk aversebalance among financial investors. Replacement of senior management and board of directors.Shareholders were pre-reorganizedto clean upbondholders are protected.FDICwill receive the restructuring bank’sultra low priceWarrants（Penny Warrant）as compensation for its guarantee.FDICDevelop a new guarantee system with reasonable caps per account to provide large dollar deposit insurance to accommodate corporate borrowers, while100%guarantee still exists.Once the new deposit insurance systemoperate，100%ofguaranteewill be cancelled.

3moon12morning7：23

I have no direct contactSilicon Valley Bank,Same goes for Pershing Square.Ihave some investmentare seed-stage venture capital and biotech funds, as well as some early-stage startups, which may contribute toSilicon Valley BankThere is some exposure.Overall, my exposure to risk is less than 1% of my assets10%。

