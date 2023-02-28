Bill Gates joins Heineken, buys 3.76% of the shares for 848.2 million euros

Bill Gates bought the 3,76% from the actions Of Heineken Holding per 902 million dollars. According to documents filed with Dutch regulator AFM, Gates bought 6.65 million shares of Heineken Holding personally and 4.18 million shares through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.

According to Bloomberg’s calculations at the February 17 closing price, the shares are valued at 848.2 million euros ($902 million). The founder of Microsoft acquired the shares on the same day that Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (Femsa) he sold his shares for 3.7 billion euros. The Mexican multinational which, in addition to controlling a series of stores in Mexico, is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the world, decided to sell all the shares it held in Heineken and which amounted to a total of 18 million. Gates thus bought 10.8 million.

Subscribe to the newsletter

