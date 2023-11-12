Bill Gates: AI could mean an end to boring everyday administration

Bill Gates believes AI will help people manage their lives. Simon Wohlfahrt/Getty Images

AI assistants are on the way.

Bill Gates and Sam Altman spoke this week about how the future of AI lies in “agents.”

It’s an idea that sees AI as an administrative killer rather than an existential threat to humans.

There are many prophets of doom who would have us believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will probably kill us all. You might want to reconsider: The future of AI is looking more and more like servant software.

The past week has made this clear, with tech bigs like Bill Gates and Sam Altman touting the future of AI as one of the “agents.” Think of these agents as your personal digital assistants who make your work easier.

In one Articleposted on his blog on Thursday, Gates said that much of today’s software is “still pretty stupid” because it requires a lot of human input before it is useful.

“To complete a task on a computer, you have to tell your device which app to use,” he wrote. “You can use Microsoft Word and Google Docs to create a business proposal, but they can’t help you send an email, share a selfie, analyze data, plan a party, or buy movie tickets.”

He expects AI agents to be able to change this within the next five years.

Gates said he sees a future where you “just tell your device what you want to do in everyday language.”

In return, depending on how much information you give your computer, the AI ​​agent will be able to respond personally “because it has a comprehensive understanding of your life.”

Altman also put agents in the spotlight when he hosted OpenAI’s first-ever developer day in San Francisco on Monday.

At this event, the AI ​​company behind Chat GPT introduced a new product called GPTs. These are customizable versions of Chat GPT that users can create for a specific purpose without requiring any programming knowledge.

This means that you could have GPTs that are programmed to quickly teach you the rules of a game or teach your kids math, like that OpenAI.

It could also mean building specialized tools to help you create email templates, plan parties, optimize social media engagement, and more.

To make these little assistants useful to many people, OpenAI is creating an Apple-like app store called the GPT Store where users can buy and sell assistants. A ranking in the store even helps you identify the most useful AI assistants.

“GPTs are a new way for anyone to create a customized version of Chat GPT to be more helpful in daily life, with specific tasks, at work or at home – and then share that creation with others,” said OpenAI.

Gates acknowledged in his blog that agent-like tools like Clippy have come and gone without making a significant difference to people’s lives.

However, with more advanced technology like generative AI powering these agents, they could become indispensable: “Clippy has as much in common with agents as a rotary phone has with a mobile device,” Gates wrote.

AI agents could definitely develop into the administrative helper you’ve always wanted. Don’t expect them to destroy humanity any time soon.

