Il Codacons launches the “Strike of bills” offering legal assistance to users overwhelmed by expensive energy who want to suspend the payment of bills. The consumer association defines it as asocial solidarity initiative which is based on the rules of the civil code and the Italian Constitution, and aimed at allowing families who have economic difficulties to suspend the payment of bills in this moment of emergency by paying only partially the amounts of the invoices, by virtue of the cause of force majeure and based on the provisions of our civil code. The art. 1256 of the Italian Civil Code provides in fact that “The obligation is extinguished when, for a cause not attributable to the debtor, the performance becomes impossible. If the impossibility is only temporary, the debtor, as long as it persists, is not responsible for the delay in fulfillment “.

Users, starting today, will be able to download on the Codacons and form to be sent to your gas and electricity supply companyin which it is formally communicated to be forced to suspend the full payment of the bill, providing for the payment of the invoice in a partial way, i.e. by paying a deposit equal to 20% of the billas they are unable to support the increased amount of utilities – explains the association – This also on the basis of the principles of correctness, good faith and social solidarity, considering that on contracts with corresponding services, the jurisprudence provides and recognizes the existence of a “Duty of solidarity” in intersubjective relationships (article 2 of the Constitution).

To join the initiative, participate in the “Strike of bills” and suspend or partially pay the electricity and gas bills, simply follow the instructions on the page: https: //codacons.it/sciopero- bills /.