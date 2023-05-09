Billiards, superbollo, graduation: the government towards the cut of micro-taxes

The government is thinking about cutting micro-taxes. Here’s what you won’t pay anymore

Goodbye at microtasse? The government, led by the premier Giorgia Melonithrough the Tax delegation has the objective of reforming and simplifying the tax system by canceling the so-called “micro-taxes”. For example, one of the taxes that the executive intends to eliminate is the entertainment tax (ISI), or that for table football and pinball machines. A tax that had caused a great stir when it was introduced due to major protests by merchants who offer customers these devices without cash prizes as an opportunity for entertainment.

In detail, the others microtasse being examined by the Government, according to reports “The newspaper”, are the super stamp, the degree fee, the public teaching fees, the tax on entertainment, the increase of the municipal tax on waste, the regional tax for professional practice, the regional surtax on utility fees of public waters, the license fees on excise duties, the tax on air taxi passenger flights and on private aircraft, the tax on sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions and the regional tax on noise emissions from civil aircraft. These microtasse bring to the tax authorities revenues of 152 million euro e the Revenue Agency he defined such a loss largely sustainable to allow for the streamlining of the tax bureaucracy.

