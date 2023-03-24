| Since March 1st, 2022 family doctors as well as paediatricians can use the EBM no. 01480 for advice on organ and tissue donation. Although, according to a report in the Ärztezeitung, almost 1.7 million consultations were billed in the first seven months, i.e. up to September 30th, 2022, not all practices are aware of this new service. According to the general practitioner billing statistics of the KV Rhineland-Palatinate, only slightly more than 20 percent of general practitioner practices billed for this consultation in quarter III/2022. We therefore recall the details of no. 01480 (AAA 01/2022, page 6). |

The billing requirements

With the EBM no. 01480 (only) general practitioners and paediatricians can advise their patients on organ and tissue donation. No. 01480 is billable every two calendar years, but only for insured persons aged 14 and over. The remuneration takes place extrabudgetary with the orientation value.

performance legend Evaluation Advice on organ and tissue donations according to § 2 Abs. 1a TPG Obligatory service content: Personal doctor-patient contact Advice on organ and tissue donations according to § 2 Abs. 1a TPG Optional service content: Delivery of information documents Issuing an organ donor card Transmission of the information that an organ donor card is available to the patient’s electronic health card (eGK). 65 points (7,47 Euro)

duration of the consultation

A minimum duration of the consultation is not specified in the EBM. However, when billing number 01480, a test time of five minutes is taken into account in the daily and quarterly profile. However, if number 01480 is billed in addition to other diagnostic or therapeutic services, for example in addition to a call under number 03230 or number 04230, the doctor-patient contact time must be five minutes longer for billing number 01480.

Information material

For advice, practices can use information packages on organ donation from the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA). General practitioners can order or reorder these materials free of charge by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by fax on 0221-8992257.