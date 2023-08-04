Billion Dollar Jackpot! Mega Millions Offers Historic Prize in Upcoming Draw

Title: Mega Millions Offers $1.25 Billion Jackpot, One of the Largest in its History

Subtitle: Previous Draw Sees Millions of Winners at Various Prize Levels

Mega Millions, one of the leading lottery games in the United States, is currently offering a staggering billion-dollar jackpot for its draw on Friday, August 4. This enormous prize is one of the largest in the history of Mega Millions, creating a nationwide frenzy as hopeful participants eagerly vie for their chance to become an instant billionaire.

The recent jackpot stands at a remarkable $1.25 billion, making it the fourth highest prize in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest in the history of American lotteries. Surpassing the recent Powerball jackpot, which reached $1.08 billion on July 19 in California, Mega Millions continues to captivate the nation with its astonishingly high stakes.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, over 31.3 million winning tickets have been distributed across various prize levels, ranging from $2 million to $5 million. This includes an impressive 53 million-dollar second-tier prizes awarded across 23 different jurisdictions. The allure of such significant winnings has prompted millions of enthusiastic individuals from coast to coast to actively participate in this exciting lottery game.

Gretchen Corbin, the president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery and principal director of the Mega Millions Consortium, recognized the immense excitement that spreads across the country each time Mega Millions jackpots reach new heights. Millions of people from all walks of life purchase tickets, fervently holding onto the hope of a life-changing win.

For those interested in playing Mega Millions, a ticket costs $2. Additionally, an optional Megaplier, available for an additional dollar per line, can multiply winnings up to four times the original amount (excluding the jackpot). Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM ET.

This captivating lottery game is played in 45 states across the country, with the exception of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. It is also available in the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, August 4, stands at a mind-boggling $1.25 billion. The fortunate winner can choose between an annual payment for 29 years or take a lump sum cash prize of $625.3 million.

The drawing will take place at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, August 4. The results can be viewed on various platforms such as television, YouTube, and the official Mega Millions website.

In the previous Mega Millions draw on Tuesday, August 1, the winning numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45, and 61, along with the Mega Ball 12. The Megaplier in that draw was 4X. While no one claimed the impressive $1.1 billion jackpot, seven tickets matched all five white balls, winning the game’s second-tier prize. One ticket sold in Texas, which included the Megaplier, is worth $4 million.

Furthermore, 135 tickets matched four white balls, along with the Mega Ball, securing the third-tier prize. Twenty-eight of these tickets, which also had the Megaplier, are valued at $40,000 each, while the remaining 107 tickets earn the standard $10,000 each. Overall, there were a substantial 4,904,910 winning tickets across all prize levels.

To play Mega Millions, individuals must select six numbers from two separate number pools. This includes five numbers ranging from 1 to 70 and one number ranging from 1 to 25 (the golden Mega Ball). The jackpot is won by matching all six winning numbers. In total, there are nine ways to win a prize, ranging from $2 to the jackpot. Drawings are conducted every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM ET.

With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to unprecedented heights, excitement and anticipation continue to build as participants across the nation eagerly await the outcome of the draw on Friday, August 4. Will this extraordinary prize create America’s next billionaire?

