Billion-Dollar Powerball Jackpot: Store Owner Surprised with Million-Dollar Prize

Billion-Dollar Powerball Jackpot: Store Owner Surprised with Million-Dollar Prize

Title: Los Angeles Store Owner Surprised and Thrilled After Selling Winning $1 Billion Powerball Ticket

Subtitle: The billion dollar jackpot is the third highest in Powerball history and sixth in US lottery

A Las Palmitas store in downtown Los Angeles is celebrating after selling the sole winning ticket for the July 19 Powerball jackpot, worth a staggering $1 billion. The lucky ticket holder has yet to make an appearance, but the business owner, Nabor Herrera, is already reveling in the news and the reward he will receive for selling the winning ticket.

The $1 billion grand prize is the largest jackpot Powerball has awarded since November 2023 when Edwin Castro won a record-breaking $2.04 billion, becoming the highest jackpot winner in the history of international lotteries.

Powerball reported that nationwide, there were 4.8 additional winning tickets with a combined value of $85.1 million. However, eyes are eagerly anticipating the appearance of the billion-dollar winner, who many suspect to be of Latino origin, given the location of the purchase.

The Las Palmitas mini market, where the ticket was purchased, has become a center of attention since the news broke. On the morning of July 20, Nabor Herrera arrived at his store to find a crowd of people eagerly awaiting his opening. Journalists from various media outlets were present, eager to capture his initial reaction and statements.

Herrera, a Mexican native and owner of Las Palmitas Market, was overjoyed to learn that the winning Powerball ticket was sold at his establishment and will receive a million-dollar reward from the lottery. When asked by a FOX 11 reporter how it felt to know he was about to become a millionaire, Herrera simply responded, “Surprised.”

With plans to enjoy a well-deserved vacation with his Salvadoran wife and their four children, Herrera also stated that he intends to invest the rest of the prize money wisely. He believes that the lucky winner is likely to be of Latino descent, as most of his customers share the same heritage.

According to California Powerball rules, the retailer selling the winning ticket receives a 0.5% share of the jackpot, with a maximum reward of $1 million. With this monumental win marking the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history, Herrera will be receiving the full $1 million share.

As the excitement continues to build around the mystery of the billion-dollar winner, the Las Palmitas mini market and its owner, Nabor Herrera, are enjoying their newfound fame and riches.

