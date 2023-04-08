Home Business Billion hole in the Russian state budget
Business

Billion hole in the Russian state budget

by admin
Billion hole in the Russian state budget

In the first quarter just ended, the Russian state budget slipped deep into the red due to high armaments expenditure and falling income from energy exports. From January to March it was 2.4 trillion rubles (26.5 billion euros), according to the Ministry of Finance in Moscow. For comparison: in the same period of 2022, another surplus of 1.13 trillion rubles was achieved. Revenues in the past quarter fell 20.8 percent year-on-year to 5.7 trillion rubles, while expenses rose 34 percent to 8.1 trillion rubles.

Also read: Volkswagen subsidiary freed in Russia

See also  Borsa Milano fails to exceed the Ftse Mib at 28,000

You may also like

Forbes Ranking: These are the seven youngest billionaires...

Berlusconi, third night in intensive care: there is...

Tesla again cuts prices for all models

Minimum pensions, official increase: here’s how much (but...

RBB affair: Schlesinger financed vacation trips with contribution...

Minimum pensions, official increase: here’s how much (but...

FAO: World food prices fall for the 12th...

With these stocks I earned 1000 euros in...

Fi, Tajani stops the congress. Renzi, Lega, Meloni...

Daily and fixed deposit: You have to invest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy