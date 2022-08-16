Home Business Billionaire Druckenmiller disposes of other big tech stocks awaiting recession, here are the two Wall Street greats downloaded last quarter
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller turned his back on Wall Street’s Big Tech last quarter, shortly before Apple and Amazon regained momentum on the stock market during this summer of risk-on markets.

Former lead portfolio manager of George Soros’ Quantum Fund, which has a net worth of $ 10.1 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, warned that the US is headed for recession and equities are in a market. bearish. Duquesne Family Office sold its entire $ 199 million stake in the second quarter Amazon and has discharged over a quarter of its shares Microsoftaccording to a filing from the Securities and Exchange Commission released yesterday.

Druckenmiller as early as 2022 had begun liquidating tech stocks by selling its $ 274 million stake in AlphabetGoogle’s parent company.

During the second quarter, Amazon shares fell 35%, the worst performance since 2001, while Microsoft recorded its worst performance since 2010 with a decline of 17%.

“Given the size of the speculative bubble and the destruction of the markets, given what is happening in Ukraine, given the zero Covid policy in China, I don’t get much comfort from it,” Druckenmiller said last June, believing the bear market will persist. for a long time and in 2023 a recession will materialize.

