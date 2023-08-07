Billionaire family buys disinfectant manufacturer Schülke – NewsABC.net

Disinfectants from Schülke: The sale is said to be valued at around 1.4 billion euros. dpa

The billionaire twins Andreas and Thomas Strüngmann take over Schülke und Mayr GmbH, a manufacturer of hand sanitizers from Norderstedt near Hamburg. This was announced by the previous owner, the Swedish financial investor EQT AB, on Monday, confirming a report by the news magazine “Bloomberg”. According to reports, the sale should be valued at around 1.4 billion euros. Schülke only bought EQT from the French Air Liquide SA in 2020.

The two brothers are worth a combined $25 billion

The disinfectant company was founded more than 130 years ago by Rudolf Schülke and Julius Mayr and is best known for the disinfectant Sagrotan, which was sold to Reckitt Benckiser in the 1990s. Schülke is represented in more than 100 countries and, according to the website, continues to manufacture disinfectants for hands, skin and surfaces as well as wound antiseptics.

The Strüngmann twins founded their family office Athos Service with the funds from the sale of their drug manufacturer Hexal to Novartis. The Swiss pharmaceutical company had bought Hexal and their stake in the US generics manufacturer Eon Labs for a total of 5.7 billion euros. Since then, they have increased their fortunes with investments in the healthcare sector, including the Mainz-based Covid vaccine manufacturer BioNTech.

The brothers are worth a combined $25 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Representatives of EQT and Athos could not be reached for comment, according to Bloomberg.

UT

