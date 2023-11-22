Billionaire fine for Binance – Do crypto investors in Switzerland have to worry? -News

Cryptocurrencies – some are uncomfortable with them, for others they are a path to a digital future away from banks. But anyone who has invested their money in crypto through Binance may be alarmed. The largest platform for cryptocurrencies has to pay a fine of over 4 billion dollars in the USA. In comparison, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao admitted to illegal financing and money laundering. He is giving up his chair at the top of the digital currency exchange. SRF business editor Pascal Lago explains possible consequences for investors and the crypto exchange.

Is there a connection to the fraud on the FTX platform and Binance?

Indirectly, yes. In both cases, US authorities are involved. The USA wants to send a clear signal against illegal behavior by and on crypto exchanges. The legal comparison at Binance is initially about money laundering. FTX was also about fraud, money was embezzled from investors.

Do crypto investors in Switzerland have to worry?

Binance hopes to secure its future with the legal settlement. But it is unclear whether investors’ money is really safe. There is another open lawsuit against Binance from the US securities regulator. US authorities accuse Changpeng Zhao of mixing Binance customer funds with trading companies he also owns. This is very reminiscent of FTX – Sam Bankman Fried had built similar constructs.

The US authorities accuse Binance of routing customer funds via Switzerland, via the Zug-based company Sigma Chain. The company is also said to belong to Binance boss Zhao. According to US authorities, transactions worth several billions are said to have flowed through this company in order to inflate the trading volume. This should make Binance look better than it actually is.

What do you have to consider to ensure that investing in Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies is safe?

It is always risky when you invest in cryptocurrencies. Because the markets fluctuate very strongly. If you don’t want to worry about embezzled funds or money laundering, you could, for example, turn to regulated Swiss providers.

Digital future and security – were the former promises a fallacy?

That is difficult to say. In theory, the idea is that there is no longer any need for intermediary banks or people. Because trust can be technically established using blockchain technology. In reality, as with FTX and Binance, there are also intermediaries and trading platforms in between. That’s why there are many in the crypto industry who are in favor of exposing fraudsters. They say that now the time has come for the truly decentralized world, where people are no longer needed, just machines. Overall, public trust in everything related to cryptocurrencies is likely to decline.

