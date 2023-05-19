Billionaire invests $430 million in these two stocks

Druckenmiller invested in two tech giants. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Mark Lennihan

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s family office Duquesne bought shares in Nvidia and Microsoft in the first quarter. Duquesne invested around $220 million (€203 million) in the chipmaker and bought Microsoft stock worth $210 million (€194). The new investments signal Druckermiller’s growing interest in AI-related stocks.

Druckenmillers Duquesne Family Office bought 791,475 shares of Nvidia worth approximately $220 million (203 million US dollars), increasing its stake in the chipmaker from 582,915 shares worth $85.1 million (€79 million) at the end of 2022, like from one 13F-Filing emerges from Monday.

Duquesne invested in 729,040 shares worth $210 million in Microsoft in the first quarter.

Why the billionaire bought the shares

Both Nvidia and Microsoft have dominated the AI ​​scene this year, with the chipmaker earning the title of “leading silicon-based AI vendor,” while Microsoft is banging on the artificial intelligence hype with a $10 billion investment in OpenAI fueled — the company behind the viral language tool Chat GPT stands.

Shares of the two tech giants have soared this year thanks to the AI ​​boom: Nvidia shares are up 98 percent year-to-date, while Microsoft shares are up around 30 percent.

Druckenmiller himself spoke at a recent conference about artificial intelligence and described it as a game-changing technology.

“Artificial intelligence is very, very real and could have as much impact as the internet,” he said.

