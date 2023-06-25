Billionaire Ivanishvili insists on 600 million compensation from CS

Economic News

Former Georgian Prime Minister and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili has insisted on the $600 million compensation after the appeal verdict in the lawsuit with Credit Suisse. “This is the third time in 15 months that a court has ruled against Credit Suisse,” said a spokesman for Ivanishvili on Sunday.

Bidzina IvanishviliBuild: keystone

It is “time for Credit Suisse to take responsibility for the crimes committed by its employees, accept the verdicts and pay back the full amount of the damages awarded by the courts.”

The billionaire’s spokesman emphasized that the appellate court “only corrected the reasoning for the compensation in one area”. Under no circumstances was the judgment “largely overturned”. Rather, the bank must continue to pay more than 600 million as compensation.

In the legal dispute between Credit Suisse and Ivanishvili, an appeals court in Bermuda revised certain points of the previous judgment. The ruling, released Friday, said the dismissal of the misrepresentation lawsuit had no relevance to the overall lawsuit, except possibly as to costs. In the spring of 2022, the lower court ordered Credit Suisse, which has since been merged into UBS, to pay a total of $607 million.

contest verdict

The big bank wants to appeal the verdict. CS said on Friday evening that she welcomes the recent decision of the Court of Appeal to overturn the lower court’s finding that her life insurance company Credit Suisse Life Bermuda is said to have fraudulently misled the plaintiff. However, it is disappointing that the court did not follow the insurance subsidiary’s arguments that it had not violated its contract with its customer.

The former politician and billionaire Ivanishvili was a client of the fraudulent Geneva-based CS consultant Patrice Lescaudron and had invested large sums of his wealth through CS. By 2011 at the latest, Lescaudron had diverted hundreds of millions from the assets he managed, including Ivanishvili, to rich clients. The Bermuda court had accused CS of having “taken no or insufficient measures” to prevent Lescaudron’s “fraudulent mismanagement”. (sda/awp)

