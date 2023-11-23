Billionaire Jeff Bezos Donates $118 Million to Help Homeless Families

Jeff Bezos Donates $118 Million to Help Homeless Families

American billionaire Jeff Bezos, who is currently the third richest person in the world, has made a substantial donation of $118 million to organizations that support homeless families. The donation was announced by Bezos himself on Tuesday.

The funds have been awarded as part of the Bezos Day One Families Fund, with grants going to 38 nonprofit organizations in 23 states across the United States. These organizations are working to help families regain stability and support those in need.

Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott founded the Day One Fund in 2018, and together with Scott, Bezos has awarded a total of $640 million to organizations in 48 states and Puerto Rico. The fund’s mission is driven by the belief that no child should sleep outside, and it has focused on providing support to combat homelessness through its family-focused fund.

According to Forbes, Bezos primarily makes his charitable donations through his Day One Fund and the Bezos Earth Fund. The Bezos Earth Fund is a multi-year, multi-billion dollar commitment aimed at addressing global environmental challenges.

Bezos has also made significant contributions through other means, such as donating 1.67 million Amazon shares worth $560 million to nonprofit organizations just the week before making this latest donation.

The news of Bezos’ philanthropy comes just weeks after he announced his relocation from Seattle to South Florida. Notably, Bezos recently purchased a mansion on the exclusive Miami Indian Creek island and expressed his desire to be closer to his parents, marking a significant shift in his personal and professional life.

Overall, Bezos’ latest donation to support homeless families further solidifies his commitment to philanthropy, bringing his total grants to nonprofit groups to $3 billion, which amounts to just under 2% of his current net worth of $166 billion.

