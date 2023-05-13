Billions flow despite less profit

The billions flow again: Dividend feast with side effects The 30 largest companies on the Swiss stock exchange paid out a record amount to shareholders for 2022 – also at the expense of investments. 2.5 billion Swiss francs flow into the coffers of a dozen families and private individuals.

Nestlé is paying its shareholders more than eight billion francs in dividends this year. Like every year, this is a Swiss record. Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone

The owners of the 30 largest companies on the Swiss stock exchange are receiving a total of CHF 43.6 billion in dividends over the past few days and weeks. The sum initially impresses with its sheer size. For example, it is higher than the entire annual economic output of Latvia, a country with almost two million inhabitants.