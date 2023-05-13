Home » Billions flow despite less profit
Business

Billions flow despite less profit

by admin
Billions flow despite less profit

The billions flow again: Dividend feast with side effects

The 30 largest companies on the Swiss stock exchange paid out a record amount to shareholders for 2022 – also at the expense of investments. 2.5 billion Swiss francs flow into the coffers of a dozen families and private individuals.

Nestlé is paying its shareholders more than eight billion francs in dividends this year. Like every year, this is a Swiss record.

Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone

The owners of the 30 largest companies on the Swiss stock exchange are receiving a total of CHF 43.6 billion in dividends over the past few days and weeks. The sum initially impresses with its sheer size. For example, it is higher than the entire annual economic output of Latvia, a country with almost two million inhabitants.

See also  San Donato, binding offer for the rescue of the Fatebenefratelli of Rome

You may also like

German Bundestag – Controversial staffing: Habeck and Graichen...

Here are all the “hateful” taxes that the...

Students: because the tent-protest against high rents is...

Finance: How do I tell my husband I...

Mps, in the preliminary hearing 5,000 requests for...

A steady hand in investing brings a return...

Filippo Ganna what bad luck: he retires from...

Joint venture with state-owned company: Rheinmetall repairs and...

Alerion Clean Power: revenues increase in the first...

Tourism made in Italy: 2023 will be the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy