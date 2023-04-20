Billions for domestic mining: Habeck wants funds for raw materials

Germany wants to become more independent when it comes to raw materials. This is an opportunity for domestic mining. Getty Images

As a reaction to the gas shock after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Germany wants to become more independent when it comes to raw materials. To this end, the government wants to promote the mining of raw materials under German direction with a new fund. According to Bloomberg, it is to be endowed with one to two billion euros annually. The development fund is part of Economics Minister Robert Habeck’s new raw materials strategy, which also includes reviving domestic mining in Germany.

The federal government’s plans to revive domestic mining are becoming more concrete. A fund for the extraction of critical raw materials is taking shape. According to information from “Bloomberg”, it should be equipped with one to two billion euros annually. The fund is intended to support raw material projects by German companies abroad, as well as mining in Germany.

The fund could launch next year, Bloomberg reported. However, there is still no agreement on financing in the traffic light government.

This is to be financed by the fund for commodities

Economics Minister Robert Habeck had announced the raw materials fund in his key points for a new raw materials strategy. One of the measures is called: “Support e.g. through a raw materials fund to increase production capacities at home and abroad. Identifying and supporting strategic raw material projects in Germany, the EU and worldwide in the areas of extraction, processing and recycling.” Habeck describes the tasks of the fund in the paper as follows: “The fund is intended to provide grants, equity, loans and guarantees to finance projects for raw material extraction , for further processing and recycling of raw materials (…).”

read too Habeck prepares strategy for raw materials, industry pushes the pace: Mining in Germany is about to make a comeback

The SPD, Greens and FDP had already agreed in their coalition agreement – ​​i.e. before the Ukraine war: “We want to facilitate domestic raw material extraction”.

The climate conversion of the economy needs raw materials

The background is that many raw materials such as cobalt, copper, lithium, silicon and rare earths are necessary for the conversion of the economy towards climate neutrality. They are required, for example, for wind turbines, batteries or solar systems. According to a study by the German Institute for Economic Research, Germany is dependent on imports for over 90 percent of the most important raw materials.

After the Russia shock, Habeck had the management consultancy EY investigate how the state can increase the security of supply for mineral raw materials. The experts identify 46 raw materials that are strategically indispensable for the economy. Germany relies on imports for 39 of them. For half of the existential raw materials, China is the most important and sometimes the sole producer.

The European Union is also striving to expand the extraction and processing of raw materials in Europe. To this end, she is working on a raw materials strategy, the Raw Material Act. The EU is also negotiating an agreement with the US that would reduce dependence on China. A support fund for critical raw materials could also be a counterbalance to the huge subsidies that the USA announced with the “Inflation Reduction Act”.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings