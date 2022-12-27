«Even with low prices around 80 euros/MWh in recent days, as is probable, the December average will still be up on the previous month, as at the beginning of the month the values ​​were almost double the current ones, over 140 euros/MWh. The effect will be a 20% increase in December gas bills to 1.48 euro/cubic metre. For a typical household that consumes 1,400 cubic meters a year, this increase compared to the previous month is equivalent to higher spending, on an annual basis, of 360 euros. The decreases for gas bills should only be postponed on the January average, which will be calculated at the beginning of February and, if the current TTF prices of the Amsterdam market of 80 euros were to remain, the potential reduction would be 30%.

Acceleration on regasification terminals

Tabarelli also observes that “demand from households and businesses has slowed down both for a climate issue”, given the current milder temperatures than the average for the period “and for savings in consumption between November and December between 10 and 15 %”. There was also a drop in demand in Europe, observes Tabarelli, noting however that “Holland and Germany have accelerated in making other regasification terminals, while we are slowing down on Piombino, despite the pronouncement of the Tar” which rejected the request for suspension. “We must intervene on the fundamentals – it has found Tabarelli – on the structures”.

To find out the new electricity tariffs for the protected market valid for the first quarter of 2023, it will be necessary to wait for the publication in the Official Gazette of the budget law which will have to confirm the resources to eliminate system charges and after the Arera will announce the change. expected by 29 December. As for gas, the new tariffs on the protected market are expected on 3 January 2023.

gas scaffolding

According to the surveys of the beginning of December, the gas bill for households still under protection, after the drop in October (-12.9%), based on the trend of the Italian wholesale market for consumption in the month of November there was a growth of +13.7% compared to the previous month.

According to Arera’s calculations, in terms of final effects, gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (between 1 December 2021 and 30 November 2022) is approximately 1,740 euros, +63.7% compared to 12 equivalent months of the previous year (December 1, 2020 – November 30, 2021).