With a surprise move, Antitrust strengthens its shield in defense of electricity and gas consumers. Which now seems impossible to scratch, if not through administrative appeals. The novelty is the result of a very extensive interpretation of the Aid bis decree. If so far we knew that the decree suspended all unilateral changes until April 2023, we now know that it also applies to the vast majority of renewals of those contracts that, after one or two years, are expiring.