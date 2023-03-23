Bills, bonus from April 1st we change the register

The definitive text will be approved in the Council of Ministers on 28 March. But the key points are now defined. For less well-off families, with Isee under 15 thousand euros, the government confirms the bonus energy for another three months. For taxpayers above that threshold and for companies, however, the executive is developing a progressive system to be completed before there is the tariff update scheduled for the end of the month.

Objective: to freeze price increases by putting just under 5 billion on the plate. The figure is far lower than that allocated in the maneuver (21 billion for bonuses until the end of March). However, government sources point out that the price of gas has fallen by 50% since the beginning of the year and therefore the expenditure commitment has consequently decreased.

System charges are back, but only for electricity bills

In the new aiti scheme, the government has decided to return system charges for electricity. It is no small detail since they account for over a third of the bill. The upshot is that there might be an increase in the invoice equal to about 20%. However, according to the first rumors, there will be mechanisms to somehow counterbalance the increase in the bill. On the other hand, the zeroing of system charges and 5% VAT for gas until 30 June has been confirmed.

The new family bonus will start only from October 1st. This is a temporary contribution for everyone (Isee is not foreseen), until the end of the year, to partially compensate for heating costs.

New tax credits for companies

The executive has provided for the granting of tax credits, which will, however, be hand-in-hand with gas prices. The bonuses will be the same for all sectors, both for gas and electricity. No advantage is therefore foreseen for the so-called energy-intensive companies. Argument that Confindustria does not like. But the executive is evaluating what to do with the RepowerEu community funds which could be a lifeline. At the moment, in fact, the coverage is ensured only by savings on the previous concessions granted by the executive.