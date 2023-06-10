Bills, consumer victory: what changes now

“Another victory against the telephone companies on the affair of the 28-day bills”, explained Massimiliano Dona, president of theNational Consumer Unioncommenting on the decision of the EU Court according to which the Communications Regulatory Authority, Agcom may impose a minimum periodicity for the renewal of commercial offers and the billing of fixed and mobile telephony services.

“Now Agcom must apply the same principle against telephone companies that want to adjust their offers to inflation, by banning this practice. In fact – says Dona – the 28-day invoices violated, according to the Authority, ‘the right of the generality of users to have complete and transparent information in order to compare the various offers on the market and make informed contractual choices'”.

Well, “by updating the offers to inflation, it becomes not difficult but even impossible for the consumer to know if a slightly higher, but fixed, price is more convenient than a now lower one, but which will then be indexed, given that no one can know how much inflation will be in the future. So Agcom must ban this new outright abuse of telephone companies!” concludes Dona.

