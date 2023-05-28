Bills decree, five billion to families and businesses. Green light from the Senate

The bill decree is law

The bill decree is law. after theapproval in the House on 18 Maythe definitive go comes from the Senate which expresses its confidence with 99 votes in favour, 54 against and 2 abstentions. The provision allocates almost 5 billion for 2023 and affects three sectors: energy, health and taxation; specifically, it introduces new rules to support households and businesses in purchasing electricity and natural gas, as well as in matters of health and tax compliance. The text (approved in Montecitorio with 158 votes in favour, 71 against and six abstentions from the Third Pole) had to be converted into law by 29 May. The government had also placed its trust in the Chamber.

Among the innovations approved during the parliamentary examination, the introduction of a contribution in the form of a tax credit up to a maximum of 200 thousand euros and within the ceiling of 20% of the expenditure incurred per start up innovative in the fields of the environment, renewable energy and health. Some will also come into force temporary simplification measures for the installation of photovoltaic systems. And the measures for the facilitated definition of the roles for Regions and local authorities have been extended, in relation to the institutions envisaged by the Budget law of the write-off of debts up to one thousand euros and the facilitated definition of the loads entrusted to the collection agent (so-called ‘scrapping -quater’).

