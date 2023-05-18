Bills decree, the text returns to the Chamber after the stop of the Quirinale

Il bill decree become to the Chamber after it Quirinale stop. Based on what is learned from parliamentary sources, the return to the Finance and Social Affairs Committees of the bills that allocates 4.9 billion euros against expensive billswould have depended, in addition to the conditions established by the V commission, also on the findings expressed by the General State Accounting Office and by the Presidency of the Republic regarding some provisions approved in the referral phase.

According to what he reconstructs Republicthere would be four rules “not homogeneous“, which clash with the spirit of the provision and which make it become an “omnibus” container. An assessment, that of Colle, which is postponed to the presidency of the House, owner of the decisions on the removal. And that Parliament acknowledges: the rules will be cancelled.

The rules concern the unannounced parliamentary visits to prisonsil role of Assoprevidenza to support the investments of pension funds in the capitalization of small and medium-sized enterprises, the educational center dedicated to the victims of Marcinellea measure on the payback of medical devices for an exemption in favor of Emilia-Romagna. These are the reliefs of the Colle.

