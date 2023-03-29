9
The season of aid in the bill is now over. With the decree just presented at Palazzo Chigi, the Meloni government has definitively turned the page, closing a chapter whose incipit had been written by the Draghi executive in the midst of the price storm. System charges on electricity are back and soon they will also be back on gas. For domestic consumers, the decree establishes only an emergency network that could be triggered next autumn.
