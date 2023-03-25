Bills, the new family bonus system arrives. Discounts on heating from October

Important news about the bills. But we will have to wait. The next bills decree it will be worth around 5 billion with interesting news for consumers. In detail, it should be confirmed the zeroing of system charges as well as 5% VAT on gas billswhile for those of the electricity the charges return which will however be counterbalanced to avoid increases for families.

The decree will be published within the next week, the Council of Ministers is scheduled for March 28, and the measures, as reported by the Courier, should affect the April-June period. But the most important news will come from October. The government is then aiming for the introduction of a new one in the autumn new billing system which should be called “Families bonuses”.

To introduce this new system, the government has already asked to He is nurturing, the regulatory authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, to carry out various simulations. According to the first sources, it will be a staggered mechanism that starts from a standard rate for all consumers. To which they add tariffs modulated on consumption and on the number of family members. In short, consumption ceilings beyond which you pay more.

The intention is then to reward in the form of bonus o discount on the bill for those who reduce consumption. The first confirmations came from Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti at the question time in the Senate: “A measure is being studied which will take effect from 1 October, with the beginning of the thermal year: a contribution to offset heating costs which will be paid to households through the electricity bill”.

