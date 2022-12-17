Listen to the audio version of the article

«Unsustainable» electricity costs for tertiary companies: since the beginning of the year there have been increases of over 150% for hotels and food outlets and over 130% for bars and restaurants. The bill also doubled for families, from 24 to 54 billion, while expensive diesel reached +11 thousand euros per year for a lorry compared to pre-pandemic.

Tertiary bill: 40 billion in 2022

This is what emerges from the Confcommercio Energia Observatory, a quarterly analysis carried out in collaboration with Nomisma Energia. The cost of energy for companies in the tertiary sector, net of the measures already allocated by the government, remains unsustainable with total expenditure – electricity and gas – for 2022 of around 40 billion euros, more than triple compared to 2021 (13 billion EUR). Compared to July 2022, in fact, in October there was a very strong increase in the price of electricity offers on the free market with regard to the tertiary sector, as well as in the domestic one.

Average increase of 74%

The increase in the price of kWh paid on average by tertiary companies is 74%. Also for natural gas offers, compared to the July survey, there is a very strong surge in the price, with values ​​that even reach +104%. Moreover, compared to the Observatory’s previous surveys, the opposite emerged in October: with a regulated tariff for the last quarter of 2022 of 0.66 euro/kWh, the protected sector has lower values ​​than the free market where prices are abundantly higher than 0.75 euro/kWh. Data that are very worrying in view of the expected exceeding of the end of protection for micro-enterprises (postponed by the Arera from 1 January to 1 April 2023) and which therefore make a further extension necessary, at least for the whole of 2023.

In October +240%

To date, we read again, the cost of energy continues to be still very far from last year’s values: in fact, in the comparison between October 2021 and October 2022, the increases in annual spending for tertiary companies reach peaks of 240% for electricity and 212% for gas. Conversely, prices for petroleum products are decreasing with the pump price of diesel dropping to 1.8 euro/lt against just under 2 euro/lt in June.

Costs for families

The price increases also weigh on families with the overall cost of electricity spending for 2022 more than doubled compared to a year ago (from 24 to 54 billion). The data therefore confirm that the cost of energy continues to put companies’ balance sheets in crisis and closures of many businesses are still expected today.