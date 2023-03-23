An emergency decree to extend the discounts on the bill, at least in part, expiring at the end of the month. And a reassurance on the “exodus of the superbonus”, or rather the resolution of the problem of the 19 billion of stranded tax credits that are in the belly of the construction companies. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti back to the two hot topics of the moment.

Bills, provision arriving: there will be a heating bonus

“The Government, aware of the persistence, albeit to a lesser extent, of the emergencies linked to the cost of electricity and gas and the imminent expiry of the previous measures, is studying an emergency provision”, Giorgetti said at the question time on Senate. The government is studying there a decree with a dowry of 4.9 billionexcluding the financing of the social bonus, intended for families with low incomes (with Isee up to 15 thousand euros).

The minister explained that “the measures under study will have a different time duration also pending the new economic framework that will emerge from the Economic and Financial Document and the completion of the debate relating to Repower EU and the measures that can be financed under this initiative, as well as the adaptations of the already existing PNRR measures which will be negotiated with the European Commission”.

“Considering that the energy price increases hit low-income families in particular, the Government intends to give greater certainty to the management of the family budgets of the weakest subjects, proposing again, next quarter, the measure of electricity and gas social bonus for families in conditions of economic or physical hardship with Isee up to 15,000 euros”, explained the head of Finance again, recalling that “the social bonus involves an audience of over 4.5 million families”.

Furthermore, “the Government intends to confirm, also for the second quarter of 2023, the reduction to 5% of the VAT rate on gas (from 10% to 22% based on the type of customer), used for combustion for civil and industrial uses, and provide adequate measures for supplies of thermal energy in execution of energy service contracts, as well as for the supply of district heating services”.

A novelty “under study” is “a measure that will take effect from 1 October, with the beginning of the thermal year: a contribution to offset the costs of heating which will be disbursed to households through the electricity bill”. The grant will have a duration of three months, from October to December.

Consumers: sting from 425 euros

Second a study by the National Consumer Unionif the government limited itself to confirming only the 5% VAT on gas, the bill in the protection market would go, given the current price, assuming it remained constant, from the current 1210 euros to 1635 euros on an annual basis, 425 euros moreequal to a price increase of 35.1%.

Even if system charges were eliminated, considering that gas charges are now even negative, the bill in the standard offer market would rise from 1,210 euros to 1,590 euros on an annual basis, 380 euros more, equal to an increase of 31.4 %. As for the lighton the other hand, if only half of the system charges in force before the reset were reintroduced, then the bill would rise from 1,434 to 1,498 euros, 64 euros more (+4.4%).

Superbonus: solution for exodata soon

As for the Superbonus, Giorgetti said: “I consider it reasonable, beyond the prudence that distinguishes me, also thanks to the behind-the-scenes work done by the government, that positive news could arrive in the next few days for all these exodus from previous government measures that a solution will be found”. The solution will be introduced with one or more amendments to the decree that stopped the assignment of creditsnow under consideration by the House Finance Committee.

“The government has adopted the decree that seeks to give certainties, amendments have already been approved, we continue to work even behind the scenes aware that for those who have already fallen into this trap and find themselves with stranded loans and stranded jobs, a solution must be found and we will work hard until the last minute to do so, because these are families and businesses that in good faith believed in the misleading initial messages of free for all at no cost to anyone”, he added.