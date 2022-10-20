The Antitrust has started an investigation on some companies supplying electricity and natural gas on the free market (Iren, Dolomiti, Iberdola, E.On) for the proposals for unilateral price changes. However, the Aid Decree bis has prohibited unilateral changes to fixed price contracts but some operators would be evading the provisions, for example by applying prohibited surcharges to their customers based on energy consumption or communicating tariff increases in spite of the prohibitions of the Aid Aid bis . There are so many cases reported to consumer associations. “Other companies, on the other hand, are carrying out a” skimming “of their customers, terminating contracts for users considered at risk, because they are in arrears or late with payments, in order to keep only the most affluent customers in their wallets, without respecting the notice minimum of 6 months ”says the Codacons which denounced the improper practices.

But how to get back the money that the electricity and gas companies have irregularly collected with the unilateral changes to the contracts? It should be noted that it is already possible to make the request, regardless of the decision that the Antitrust will take. The application must be made on the basis of Article 3 of the Aid Decree bis. And if the Antitrust confirms the illegality of the companies’ procedures, consumers will have an extra weapon on their side.

In any case, to get back the stolen goods, «a formal written complaint must be sent to the company contesting the change – explain from the National Consumers Union -. The company has 30 calendar days to respond and does so in an unsatisfactory manner within 30 days or does not respond for 40 days, a conciliation procedure can be activated at the Energy Customer Conciliation Service of the Arera, also through our branches ».

What are you entitled to? “What can be obtained is the restoration of the previous price and the return of the stolen goods, that is the money that in the meantime the user has paid in excess and that was not due”. On the other hand, it is not possible to obtain relief for the damage suffered.

«Thousands of families, after having received the notification of unilateral modification of the fixed price contracts, accepted the conditions imposed by the energy companies. This is due to the fear of running out of electricity and gas supplies, and therefore on the basis of false and misleading assumptions that have changed the behavior and choices of users – says the Codacons -. A very serious fact, because the changes are proposed at a time of great confusion on the energy front. We invite users to pay the utmost attention and contact Codacons to evaluate any communication received from the electricity and gas companies, while awaiting the decision of the Antitrust which, following our complaint, has opened an investigation on some companies precisely to ascertain unfair practices implemented to the detriment of consumers “.

How to check the many items in the bill

There are not only unilateral tariff changes. The bill is an inextricable puzzle and many items are incomprehensible. “If it seems to you that a rumor is inappropriate and not due, the best advice is to contact the counter of a consumer association like ours, or call the toll-free number of the Arera Authority, 800 166 654” they say from the National Consumers Union . Alternatively, to see how a bill must be made, you can go to the Arera website (for example https://bolletta.arera.it/bolletta20/index.php) to consult the expected expense items.